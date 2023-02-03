Love Island fans react as episode ends on MAJOR cliffhanger

Love Island fans have reacted after Friday night’s episode ended on a major cliffhanger.

Earlier this week, viewers were tasked with voting to save their favourite boy, with the three boys who received the fewest votes at risk of being dumped from the villa.

New bombshells Jordan Odofin and Casey O’Gorman were exempt from the public vote.

On Friday night, Maya Jama entered the villa to reveal the contestants at risk of being dumped.

The three Islanders who received the fewest votes were Kai Fagan, Aaron Waters and Spencer Wilks, with the girls tasked with choosing which two boys to dump.

However, the episode ended on a cliffhanger – leaving Love Island fans waiting until Sunday night to find out the results of their vote.

One Twitter user wrote: “Very upset Spencer’s in the bottom but at least we’re getting Aaron out 😍 a win is a win!,” while a second said: “That was the cliff hanger? We all know Aaron will go, that’s not a cliffhanger.”

That was the cliff hanger? We all know Aaron will go, that’s not a cliffhanger #LoveIsland2023 #LoveIsland #LoveIslandUK #loveIsland — Lettie ♥ Collins (@Lettie__Collins) February 3, 2023

At this point, I’ll allow Aaron to stay, as long as Kai goes home 😭 #loveisland — thenjerisamuel (@thenjerisamuel) February 3, 2023

Aaron it’s time to go back to where you came from… bye bye #LoveIslandUK #loveIsland pic.twitter.com/UqPwpe4OzF — Love Island Reactions ❤️ (@da1lymemes) February 3, 2023

So fixed, the girls not going to get rid of Kai, bye Spencer and Aaron 🥱🥱🥱so borin #loveisland — Shaz61 (@sharonhill61) February 3, 2023

It should have been KAI, TOM and AARON in the bottom 3. WTF #LoveIslandUK #loveisland https://t.co/GFWngaRd3K — 🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@anisahk97) February 3, 2023

Bloody cliffhanger!! 🙃🙃 now we have to wait until Sunday to see Aaron and Spencer go home 🙃🙃 I’d rather it was Kai go and Spencer stay but the OGs won’t let that happen! Did Aaron even speak a single word in tonight’s episode?! 🫣🫣 #LoveIsland — Rachel 🙄🤨 (@Rachelvz123) February 3, 2023

Why do we need a cliffhanger when we already know Mr Boring is gonna be saved cause he’s coupled up with Olive Branch #loveIsland #LoveIslandUK pic.twitter.com/1oRbJ8edNY — Nathan West (@iamnathanwest) February 3, 2023

Yet as always Love Island always leave it on a cliffhanger #loveIsland — Anmol Lakhani (@anmollakhani_) February 3, 2023

Everyone waiting for the girls to inevitably save Kai after waiting 2 days for that shitty ass cliffhanger: #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ZJHjCj2xI3 — Adam Wright (@adam_w_92) February 3, 2023

Love Island continues on Sunday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.