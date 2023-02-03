Ad
Love Island fans react as episode ends on MAJOR cliffhanger

Love Island fans have reacted after Friday night’s episode ended on a major cliffhanger.

Earlier this week, viewers were tasked with voting to save their favourite boy, with the three boys who received the fewest votes at risk of being dumped from the villa.

New bombshells Jordan Odofin and Casey O’Gorman were exempt from the public vote.

On Friday night, Maya Jama entered the villa to reveal the contestants at risk of being dumped.

The three Islanders who received the fewest votes were Kai Fagan, Aaron Waters and Spencer Wilks, with the girls tasked with choosing which two boys to dump.

However, the episode ended on a cliffhanger – leaving Love Island fans waiting until Sunday night to find out the results of their vote.

One Twitter user wrote: “Very upset Spencer’s in the bottom but at least we’re getting Aaron out 😍 a win is a win!,” while a second said: “That was the cliff hanger? We all know Aaron will go, that’s not a cliffhanger.”

Love Island continues on Sunday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

