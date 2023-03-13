Love Island fans react as Casey is ‘exposed’ to Will and Jessie during Aftersun

Dumped Islanders Will Young and Jessie Wynter appeared on Sunday night’s episode of Love Island: Aftersun alongside Casey O’Gorman and Rosie Seabrook.

Casey and Jessie briefly butted heads while they were in the villa after the Snog, Marry, Pie challenge.

The majority of the girls chose to pie Casey because he had chosen to stop getting to know Claudia [Fogarty] in favour of Rosie.

The 26-year-old was noticeably annoyed by the challenge, and Jessie later pulled him aside to explain the girls’ side of things.

Casey then questioned Jessie’s genuineness, as he wondered why she was getting involved in other people’s business.

Viewers then saw Will pull Casey for a chat to discuss what he had been saying about Jessie, to which he said he thought she was genuine if he thought she was genuine, and that it was Maxwell Samuda that was questioning her.

While interviewing Jessie and Will about people calling their relationship fake, host Maya Jama sneakily said: “Let’s take a look back at one moment in particular which might surprise you.”

A clip then played which showed Casey telling Tom Clare and Samie Elishi: “The more I’m seeing of Jessie, the more I think she’s playing a game.”

It then shows Maxwell telling Casey: “I want to believe that they’re 100% genuine, but it’s just little things that just…”

The 26-year-old jumped in, agreeing: “Yeah, like honestly, it was one of the most strange like interact-, like the way she was speaking to me just, it seemed like such an act.”

The clip then shows Will telling Casey: “I just had a conversation with Maxwell,” and the 26-year-old interjects: “Well, he wanted to have a chat with me.”

Will continues: “And he was very much of the opinion that you shared the same views.”

Casey replied: “No. It’s got nothing to do with me. That’s what I said. He doesn’t feel maybe she’s being genuine.”

When asked by Will: “Do you think she’s genuine?,” Casey said: “Yeah, I think she’s genuine.”

Back in the Aftersun studio, Casey is visibly shocked that the compilation of clips was aired in front of Will and Jessie.

Maya said: “Em… sorry to spill the tea like that.”

Will interjected, jokingly pointing at Casey and shouting: “You snake! You snake!”

Turning his attention back towards Maya, the TikTok farmer said: “You know, it is a bit of surprise because I did go up to Casey and was like ‘What are your thoughts? Tell me.’ And I said that so many times.”

“I was like look, just be honest with me, be open with me. That’s all you want in here… and the boy lied!”

Casey then told Maya: “Me and Will, straight after my conversation with Jessie, I said I felt like it was a complete act.”

“And I said that straight to Will. Did I not?”

Will jokingly said: “Roll the tapes!”

“You know I did,” Casey defended. “You know I said that to you. I said it felt like she was acting.”

When asked her opinion on the situation, Jessie said: “Honestly, if you want to sit back and judge me like that, you can do that. Like that’s your problem. Will and I are fine.”

Viewers took to the comments section of the Aftersun clip, which was shared via TikTok to react to the dramatic scenes.

One user penned: “NAHHH I RATE THE PRODUCERS FOR THIS.”

A second said: “THATS SO AWKWARD,” and a third wrote: “I love the producers for this.”

The Love Island final airs tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

