Love Island fans react after Lana pies off Casey

From Lifted Entertainment
Lana Jenkins pied off Casey O’Gorman on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

Last week, the makeup artist chose to couple up with Casey over Ron Hall.

However, in a U-turn decision, she told him: “I do still feel like my heart’s somewhere else.”

From Lifted Entertainment

After telling him how she feels, Lana concluded her conversation with Casey by telling him that she would be his wingwoman.

The makeup artist then quickly told Ron about her decision, and shared a snog with him in view of Casey.

Fans took to Twitter to slam Lana’s for “disrespecting” Casey.

One Twitter user wrote: “How could Lana do that to Casey?,” and a second said: “i am actually upset for casey lana is a MUG.” 

