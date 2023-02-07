Love Island fans react after Lana pies off Casey

Lana Jenkins pied off Casey O’Gorman on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

Last week, the makeup artist chose to couple up with Casey over Ron Hall.

However, in a U-turn decision, she told him: “I do still feel like my heart’s somewhere else.”

After telling him how she feels, Lana concluded her conversation with Casey by telling him that she would be his wingwoman.

The makeup artist then quickly told Ron about her decision, and shared a snog with him in view of Casey.

Fans took to Twitter to slam Lana’s for “disrespecting” Casey.

One Twitter user wrote: “How could Lana do that to Casey?,” and a second said: “i am actually upset for casey lana is a MUG.”

if i was casey i wouldn’t even chat to lana with the way she’s been moving behind his back #loveisland — dnd. (@dnd_tza) February 7, 2023

i used to like lana but what she’s done to casey is nearly as bad as what ron did to her #loveisland pic.twitter.com/0vTkts7hvK — poppy🧚‍♀️ (@poppyjacksonxx) February 7, 2023

Casey looks distraught ngl, Lana and Ron just all over each other like he ain’t there #loveisland — ANTZ🇯🇲 (@AnthonyLF1) February 7, 2023

Lana disrespecting Casey like that when he was nothing but a gent to her 😒 #loveisland #loveislanduk pic.twitter.com/MVcxYAul7d — talknerdytome (@tweeetertots) February 7, 2023

Let’s hope Shaq opens his mouth and tells Lana (who he cares about sooo much!) how nasty she’s been messing Casey about!.. #loveisland — Noush (@novembernoush) February 7, 2023

Casey is fuming and rightly so… he was a pawn in the Lana’s delusional game, she really think Ron will be focused on her 😩😭 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/up9HD14SJ3 — SHiiKANE (@Shiikane) February 7, 2023

FCK it if Lana doesn’t want Casey, I can have him #LoveIslandUK #loveisland — 𝒢⁷ 🐈‍⬛ (@_taelicious) February 7, 2023

Lana didn’t give Casey a chance at all, she slept in bed with him and then went to talk to Ron the next morning? #loveisland — beca (@jlangford__) February 7, 2023

Nice guys always finish last …Casey you too good for Lana move on to the new bombshell girl not worth it #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/0HbeZ8jf0n — Abraham (@Abraham_OO7) February 7, 2023

Lana and Ron kissing behind Casey 5 minutes after she friendzoned Casey #loveisland #loveislanduk pic.twitter.com/AavTvqoEO5 — ᴛᴀsʜᴀ ʟᴏᴜɪsᴇ | – 💛 (@eds_afterglow) February 7, 2023

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.