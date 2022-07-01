Ad
HomeReality TV

Latest Posts

Love Island fans predict this year’s big Casa Amor heartbreak

Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

Casa Amor is making its long-awaited return to our screens on Friday night, and Love Island fans are already going wild with predictions.

For the fifth time in the show’s history, the girls and boys will be split into separate villas to complete the ultimate loyalty test.

The boys will be joined by a new group of stunning girls, and some hunky new guys will join the girls – all hoping to turn the Islanders heads.

From Lifted Entertainment

The news of Casa Amor’s return has sparked a frenzy of predictions, some foreseeable, but others are very interesting….

However, there’s one couple in particular that has got everyone talking: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti.

The pair were initially coupled up together, before the actress’ head was turned by bombshell Jay Younger.

From Lifted Entertainment

This caused an explosive argument, in which the Davide branded her “a liar” and an “actress”, before telling he didn’t “give a s**t” about her anymore.

However, Ekin-Su’s romance ended with Jay, and she set her sights on new bombshell Charlie, which also fizzled out – leading her right back to the “Italian Stallion”.

The 27-year-old chose to recouple with Davide on Wednesday, and the following day the couple were chosen to go on an adorable wine-making date.

From Lifted Entertainment

While fans are hoping the pair will now go on to win the series, some viewers are convinced Casa Amor will be the end of their romance once and for all…

Viewers are predicting the couple will be THE Casa Amor fallout of this season, following the suit of 2020’s Shaughna Phillips and Callum Jones, 2018’s Georgia Steel and Josh Denzel, and 2019’s Amber Gill and Michael Griffiths.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.

Ad
Emma Costigan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
106.9k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
106.9k Followers
Follow

Contact us