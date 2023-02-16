Love Island fans predict the result of explosive Casa Amor recoupling

Casa Amor is finally coming to an end on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

Just days ago, the OG girls snuck out of the villa to Casa Amor to meet six hunky new bombshells – Maxwell, Ryan, Bayley, Martin, Kain and Frankie.

Meanwhile, the OG boys that were left in the villa were joined by six gorgeous new girls – Lydia, Cynthia, Sammy, Layla, Sanam and Lynda.

In a teaser for tonight’s episode, Maya Jama re-enters the villa ahead of the explosive recoupling – which will reportedly see nine Islanders dumped from the villa.

Love Island fans have taken to Twitter to share their theories about the recoupling.

Viewers are convinced Will Young and Jessie Wynter will recouple with one another, but that they will be this year’s big “heartbreak”.

Some fans think Shaq Muhammad will stick with Tanya Manhenga, but that she will recouple with Irish contestant Martin Akinola.

Viewers think Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins will recouple, and so will Samie Elishi and Tom Clare.

They are predicting heartbreak for Claudia Fogarty, as they believe Casey O’Gorman will recouple with one of the Casa Amor bombshells.

Finally, fans think Olivia Hawkins and Kai Fagan will part ways and recouple with Maxwell Samuda and Sanam Harrinanan.

Read more predictions here:

#loveisland predictions: Ron stay

Lana stay

Will stay (confess what he’s done and Jessie is gonna cry)

Jessie stay

Tom stay

Sammie stay

Kai recouple

Liv recouple

Casey recouple

Claudia stay — Isobel Daniels (@IsobelDan99) February 16, 2023

Casa predictions:

Liv + Maxwell

Tom + Samie stick

Kai + Sanam, but only based on what Ron said, he will want liv back

Ron + Lana stick

Will + Jessie stick

Shaq alone

Tanya + Martin

Casey + Cynthia

Claudia alone #loveisland — Jessica Jones (@jessjones195) February 16, 2023

predictions:

casa-

jessie- loyal

lana- loyal

claudia- loyal

tanya- recouples

olivia- recouples

samie- loyal

main villa-

will- loyal

ron- loyal

casey- recouples

shaq- loyal

tom- recouples

kai- recouples #LoveIsland — chloe 🦋🦋 (@babyloveschloe) February 16, 2023

#loveisland predictions:

Tom and Samie: together

Ron and Lana: together

Jessie and will: together

Shaq and Tanya: together (unsure about this one)

Claudia and Casey: casey

recouple

Liv and Kai: both recouple Lydia will speak up bc Tom didn’t chose her. — ✨ (@jokesmhdd) February 16, 2023

My #loveisland recoupling predictions:

Lana &Ron✅

Tom & Samie✅

Will & Jessie✅

Shaq✅ & Tanya🔁

Claudia✅ & Casey🔁

Kai & Olivia 🔁 — ✨ (@heyyynx) February 15, 2023

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.