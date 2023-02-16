Love Island fans predict the result of explosive Casa Amor recoupling

Casa Amor is finally coming to an end on tonight’s episode of Love Island.
Just days ago, the OG girls snuck out of the villa to Casa Amor to meet six hunky new bombshells – Maxwell, Ryan, Bayley, Martin, Kain and Frankie.
Meanwhile, the OG boys that were left in the villa were joined by six gorgeous new girls – Lydia, Cynthia, Sammy, Layla, Sanam and Lynda.
In a teaser for tonight’s episode, Maya Jama re-enters the villa ahead of the explosive recoupling – which will reportedly see nine Islanders dumped from the villa.
Love Island fans have taken to Twitter to share their theories about the recoupling.
Viewers are convinced Will Young and Jessie Wynter will recouple with one another, but that they will be this year’s big “heartbreak”.
Some fans think Shaq Muhammad will stick with Tanya Manhenga, but that she will recouple with Irish contestant Martin Akinola.
Viewers think Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins will recouple, and so will Samie Elishi and Tom Clare.
They are predicting heartbreak for Claudia Fogarty, as they believe Casey O’Gorman will recouple with one of the Casa Amor bombshells.
Finally, fans think Olivia Hawkins and Kai Fagan will part ways and recouple with Maxwell Samuda and Sanam Harrinanan.
#loveisland predictions for recoupling tonight from #CasaAmor: pic.twitter.com/nIUciu8FBU
— Lauren (@lxurenjxne) February 16, 2023
#loveisland predictions:
Ron stay
Lana stay
Will stay (confess what he’s done and Jessie is gonna cry)
Jessie stay
Tom stay
Sammie stay
Kai recouple
Liv recouple
Casey recouple
Claudia stay
— Isobel Daniels (@IsobelDan99) February 16, 2023
#loveisland #LoveIslandUK #CasaAmor my re-coupling predictions…. pic.twitter.com/8Yj2ycBydS
— L O T T I E (@lottie1903) February 16, 2023
Casa predictions:
Liv + Maxwell
Tom + Samie stick
Kai + Sanam, but only based on what Ron said, he will want liv back
Ron + Lana stick
Will + Jessie stick
Shaq alone
Tanya + Martin
Casey + Cynthia
Claudia alone #loveisland
— Jessica Jones (@jessjones195) February 16, 2023
predictions
girls
lana- loyal
claudia-loyal
liv-recouple
jessie-loyal
tanya-recouple
sammy- loyal
boys
shaq-loyal
ron-loya
will-loyal
casie- recouple
tom-recouple
kai-recouple#loveisland #CasaAmor #recoupling
— ananya (@ananya69961889) February 16, 2023
predictions:
casa-
jessie- loyal
lana- loyal
claudia- loyal
tanya- recouples
olivia- recouples
samie- loyal
main villa-
will- loyal
ron- loyal
casey- recouples
shaq- loyal
tom- recouples
kai- recouples #LoveIsland
— chloe 🦋🦋 (@babyloveschloe) February 16, 2023
Casa amor recoupling predictions #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/nlIX5rvfbY
— Tasnim (@vertashii) February 16, 2023
#loveisland predictions:
Tom and Samie: together
Ron and Lana: together
Jessie and will: together
Shaq and Tanya: together (unsure about this one)
Claudia and Casey: casey
recouple
Liv and Kai: both recouple
Lydia will speak up bc Tom didn’t chose her.
— ✨ (@jokesmhdd) February 16, 2023
My #loveisland recoupling predictions:
Lana &Ron✅
Tom & Samie✅
Will & Jessie✅
Shaq✅ & Tanya🔁
Claudia✅ & Casey🔁
Kai & Olivia 🔁
— ✨ (@heyyynx) February 15, 2023
Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.
