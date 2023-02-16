Ad
Love Island fans predict the result of explosive Casa Amor recoupling

Casa Amor is finally coming to an end on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

Just days ago, the OG girls snuck out of the villa to Casa Amor to meet six hunky new bombshells – Maxwell, Ryan, Bayley, Martin, Kain and Frankie.

Meanwhile, the OG boys that were left in the villa were joined by six gorgeous new girls – Lydia, Cynthia, Sammy, Layla, Sanam and Lynda.

In a teaser for tonight’s episode, Maya Jama re-enters the villa ahead of the explosive recoupling – which will reportedly see nine Islanders dumped from the villa.

Love Island fans have taken to Twitter to share their theories about the recoupling.

Viewers are convinced Will Young and Jessie Wynter will recouple with one another, but that they will be this year’s big “heartbreak”.

Some fans think Shaq Muhammad will stick with Tanya Manhenga, but that she will recouple with Irish contestant Martin Akinola.

Viewers think Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins will recouple, and so will Samie Elishi and Tom Clare.

They are predicting heartbreak for Claudia Fogarty, as they believe Casey O’Gorman will recouple with one of the Casa Amor bombshells.

Finally, fans think Olivia Hawkins and Kai Fagan will part ways and recouple with Maxwell Samuda and Sanam Harrinanan.

Read more predictions here:

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

