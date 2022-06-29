Love Island fans predict shock Casa Amor twist after spotting ‘clues’

Casa Amor is set to make its long-awaited return to our screens on July 4, and this year it promises to be the “most explosive” yet.

For the fifth time in the show’s history, the girls and boys will be split into separate villas to complete the ultimate loyalty test.

The boys will be joined by a group of stunning girls, and some hunky new guys will join the girls – all hoping to turn the Islanders heads.

Fans of the hit dating show are predicting a shock twist in Casa Amor this year, after spotting “clues”.

Viewers have spotted seven former contestants are currently holidaying in Majorca, where the show is filmed, and they think these ex Islanders will be returning to the villa during next week’s Casa Amor.

2019 contestants Amber Gill, Yewande Biala and Anna Vakili have all been seen on the island, as well as 2021 stars Kaz Kamwi, Liberty Poole, Brett Staniland, and Chloe Burrows.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liberty (@libertypoolex)

Just last week, a source told The Sun: “Just when the Islanders start to get comfortable in their couples, they are going to get a real shock as they are torn apart.”

“This year’s Casa Amor promises to be the most explosive yet thanks to some seriously fiery characters, who have already shown their heads can be turned.”

Before Love Island returned to our screens on June 6 for its eighth series, rumours swirled that the producers were set to create an “All-Stars” version of the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KAZ KAMWI (@kazkamwi)

One Twitter user wrote: “can we have a love island all stars season where we bring all the messiest ppl back for a special edition,” while another tweeted: “Okay but hear me out.. love island all stars?”

Fans then took to Twitter to express who their ideal “All-Stars” special would include.

One viewer tweeted: “The only way I want [a new season] is if it’s an All Stars season! BRING BACK MAURA!,” and another said: “Imagine they brought in an all star contestant like Maura Higgins, Georgia Steel, Amber Gill,Chloe Burrows etc imagine the carnage it’s what the viewers need.”

Imagine they brought in an all star contestant like Maura Higgins,Georgia Steel, Amber Gill,Chloe Burrows etc imagine the carnage it’s what the viewers need #LoveIsland — Daniel Devoy (@DanielDevoy2) June 22, 2022

@LoveIsland

PLEASE CAN WE HAVE AN ALL-STARS LOVE ISLAND WHERE A BUNCH OF DIFF ISLANDERS FROM PREVIOUS SERIES ARE THROW IN THE VILLA AGAIN… I NEED THE DRAMA I AM SO BORED OF THIS #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/U0CXqj7TMQ — kat (@kat_thornton_) July 18, 2021

There needs to be an All-Stars Love Island, get all of these creatures in the villa: Terry from Series 2

Adam from S4

Rykard from S2

Theo from S3

Josh from S4 Maura from S5

Megan from S4

Olivia from S3

Georgia from S4

Kady from S2 Would be so many levels of chaos #LoveIsland — Josh (@LFCJosh23) June 17, 2019

Imma need an All-Stars season of Love Island with Ekin-Su, Maura, & Megan Barton Hanson. Imagine the carnage. — Tracy Two Times Omertà (@TracyLMars) June 16, 2022

With all this talk about a Love Island All-Stars season, I wanted to throw out what my ultimate cast would be. What do you guys think??#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/M9wgMmyVXw — persononline (@onternet) July 2, 2021

A Love Island spokesperson said of the ex Islander rumours: “This is purely speculation.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

