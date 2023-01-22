Love Island fans predict heartache for popular contestant

Love Island fans are predicting heartache for Lana, after the latest episode of the show.

The blonde beauty is currently in a friendship couple with Will, after her “best friend” in the villa Tanyel stole Ron from her during Friday night’s recoupling.

Despite Ron reassuring Lana that he is still interested in her, he also said he would “stick it on” Tanyel if Lana wasn’t in the villa.

He also showed interest in new bombshell Jessie, who entered the villa during Sunday night’s show.

Fans are now convinced that Ron’s head will turn and he will leave Lana heartbroken, with many saying she “deserves better”.

One fan tweeted: “not ron’s head turning already ???? what happened to your “big boy decision” URGH LANA DESERVES BETTER.”

Another wrote: “Lana can do so much better than Ron, got a feeling he’s going to break her heart.”

DID RON JUST SAY HE WOULD STICK IT ON TANYEL IS LANA WASNT IN THE VILLA WTH #loveisland pic.twitter.com/jJNXpqnhT9 — Alia🪐 (@w_aliaH21) January 22, 2023

I just know Ron is going to ruin this for himself #loveisland pic.twitter.com/pKf9wSJmTN — Lover (@jihncuvfib) January 22, 2023

for someone who likes lana so much ron’s head turns a lot #loveisland pic.twitter.com/ldV6kqaNHm — leah (@jbleaah) January 22, 2023

i can’t wait till movie night where they show ron saying if lana left hed stick it to tanyel #loveisland — shaz (@shawal420) January 22, 2023

not ron’s head turning already ???? what happened to your “big boy decision” URGH LANA DESERVES BETTER #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/yVpDRQjzgU — jada🧚‍♀️ (@skamselite) January 22, 2023

lana deserves better and ron doesn’t seem like it rn #LOVEISLAND pic.twitter.com/l11OqvPE33 — angel (@bIairsworId) January 22, 2023

Ron’s head will definitely turn at casa Amor #LoveIsland — Ayomii (@morayomidey) January 22, 2023

Nah Ron saying he’d stick it on Tanyel is Lana wasn’t in the villa #loveisland pic.twitter.com/RIwMictGp9 — Honor (@Honor05370250) January 22, 2023

SOMEONE TELL LANA THAT RON IS THE BIGGEST PLAYER. DO NOT TRUST HIM #loveisland pic.twitter.com/KYsoLrH8lO — Alia🪐 (@w_aliaH21) January 22, 2023

Lana can do so much better than Ron, got a feeling he's going to break her heart 🤨 #LoveIsland — Nicole (@nicolelc29) January 22, 2023

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on ITV and Virgin Media Two.

