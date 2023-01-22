Ad
HomeReality TV

Latest Posts

Love Island fans predict heartache for popular contestant

From Lifted Entertainment
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Love Island fans are predicting heartache for Lana, after the latest episode of the show.

The blonde beauty is currently in a friendship couple with Will, after her “best friend” in the villa Tanyel stole Ron from her during Friday night’s recoupling.

Despite Ron reassuring Lana that he is still interested in her, he also said he would “stick it on” Tanyel if Lana wasn’t in the villa.

From Lifted Entertainment

He also showed interest in new bombshell Jessie, who entered the villa during Sunday night’s show.

Fans are now convinced that Ron’s head will turn and he will leave Lana heartbroken, with many saying she “deserves better”.

One fan tweeted: “not ron’s head turning already ???? what happened to your “big boy decision” URGH LANA DESERVES BETTER.”

Another wrote: “Lana can do so much better than Ron, got a feeling he’s going to break her heart.”

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on ITV and Virgin Media Two.

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us