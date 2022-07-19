Ad
Love Island fans praise Danica for ‘calling out’ Billy’s ‘disrespectful behaviour’

From Lifted Entertainment
Love Island fans have praised Danica for “calling out” Billy’s “disrespectful behaviour”.

Viewers were left heartbroken for the dancer during tonight’s episode, as she broke down in tears after Billy said he didn’t want to explore a romantic connection with her.

To make matters worse, Billy had told the boys that they had got physical in bed the night before, which later got back to Danica.

After receiving some advice from the girls, who told her she shouldn’t accept his behaviour, Danica confronted Billy for disrespecting her.

Pulling him for a chat while the Islanders enjoyed a VIP party at Vibe Club, Danica didn’t mince her words as she slammed his treatment of her.

It’s safe to say viewers loved how Danica stood her ground, and took to Twitter to praise her reaction:

Love Island continues on Wednesday at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

