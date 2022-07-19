Love Island fans praise Danica for ‘calling out’ Billy’s ‘disrespectful behaviour’

Love Island fans have praised Danica for “calling out” Billy’s “disrespectful behaviour”.

Viewers were left heartbroken for the dancer during tonight’s episode, as she broke down in tears after Billy said he didn’t want to explore a romantic connection with her.

To make matters worse, Billy had told the boys that they had got physical in bed the night before, which later got back to Danica.

After receiving some advice from the girls, who told her she shouldn’t accept his behaviour, Danica confronted Billy for disrespecting her.

Pulling him for a chat while the Islanders enjoyed a VIP party at Vibe Club, Danica didn’t mince her words as she slammed his treatment of her.

It’s safe to say viewers loved how Danica stood her ground, and took to Twitter to praise her reaction:

danica going in on billy, we love to see it #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/aoBQHLNsAI — charlie ☽ (@blueyedwhore) July 19, 2022

‘as a man, sorry i mean as a boy’

YASSS DANICA, WHAT A QUEEN #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/iHSIHVkLV5 — lol (@idgafcba) July 19, 2022

the spirit of belle has come to guide danica & i couldn’t be more happy #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/kqRn4qdzGB — 🌩 (@slut4jamal3vans) July 19, 2022

SHUT UP BILLY DANICA IS THAT BITCH SINCE DAY 1 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Mx5ZrG1oEy — . (@editseuro) July 19, 2022

danica firing billy from the board room right now my fucking queen #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/R7mp1h7Vb5 — lewys (@lookingforlewys) July 19, 2022

YES DANICA GO OFF ON BILLY PUT THAT PIECE OF SHIT IN HIS PLACE #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/PNJC1SlZUR — shadow the hedgehogs gf (@_thickdickdaddy) July 19, 2022

Danica, ur a fucking queen giving billy that reality check he needed #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/kV8AhI7ork — Josh (@JoshuaJord_) July 19, 2022

Love Island continues on Wednesday at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

