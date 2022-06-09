Love Island fans point out uncanny resemblance between Luca Bish and well-known Irish celebrity

Love Island fans have pointed out the uncanny resemblance between Luca Bish and a well-known Irish celebrity.

While the 23-year-old fishmonger has already been compared to Harry Styles, thanks to his extensive tattoo collection, Luca is now being likened to Kian Egan from Westlife.

The comparison was pointed out by social media star Fionnuala Jones, who is known for her Love Island commentary on Instagram, after a follower shared photos of Luca and Kian, and wrote: “Please tell me I’m not the only one seeing this…..”

Fionnuala added: “He also looks like someone else from a soap that I cannot identify?”

Another follower then replied, “Does he look like one of the braxton brothers from home and away??” and she responded, “Yeah like two of them mixed together.”

A third follower then suggested Luca looks like Irish reality star Jeremy McConnell and Gaz Beadle from Geordie Shore.

The Brighton native is hoping to find love on the new season of Love Island, after splitting from his longterm girlfriend last year.

Before he entered the villa, the 23-year-old said he was looking for someone who meets his high standards, matches his fun personality, and has great chat to boot.

Luca said: “When you actually look back at Love Island, you can see how many couples it’s genuinely made. I don’t know how many kids Love Island has made but there are a few aren’t there?”

“I came out of a four-year relationship about a year ago. I was enjoying being in a relationship, there were just things I didn’t like and we drifted apart.”

“I prefer to meet girls out and about. I think when you go looking for it, it’s not as easy though, it’s like you’re too desperate for it.”

“If I think you’re the one or I like you, I’ll take you out on a date but other than that, if we talk and I don’t like where it’s going – then I won’t be throwing out dates.”

Luca also revealed his dream girl is Irish Love Island star Maura Higgins, who shot to fame on the ITV series back in 2019.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

