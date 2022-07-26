Love Island fans point out Indiyah’s ‘annoyed’ reaction to Dami and Paige

Love Island fans have pointed out Indiyah’s “annoyed” reaction to Dami and Paige during tonight’s raunchy challenge.

Over the past few weeks, viewers have questioned whether the pair secretly fancy each other, after spotting some “suspicious” moments between them.

On Tuesday night’s episode, the Islanders took part in a Mile High-themed challenge, which saw the girls dress up as Cabin Crew members.

The girls went all out for the raunchy challenge, as they gave the boys a sexy safety briefing before joining their chosen passenger for a private Mile High Club moment.

During Paige’s turn, the 24-year-old saucily danced in front of Dami before licking his neck.

The camera then cut to Indiyah, who looked less than impressed.

indiyahs face when paige started feelin dami 😭she’s finally noticing how weird their friendship is #loveIsland #TALKSWITHASH pic.twitter.com/yTlCbV23FV — #1 indiyah & ekin-su defender (@03683m) July 26, 2022

Fans were quick to react to Indiyah’s expression, and took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the situation.

One viewer wrote: “Indiyah’s slowly realising this Paige and Dami friendship is weird af.”

Another fan tweeted: “Indiyah always has a side eye when dami and Paige get too close…a woman’s intuition…”

Check out more reactions below:

Indiyah always has a side eye when dami and Paige get too close…a woman’s intuition…#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/hIHTuOR6Qi — cookie (@cookiebachelo) July 26, 2022

Indiyha knows somths up w dami and Paige this is her face every challenge #loveIsland pic.twitter.com/ibxNZMVSDF — Hannah (@hannahshorter05) July 26, 2022

Indiyah is definitely clocking on to Paige and Dami weird bond #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/cl0skDJl5A — Isabel (@Isabbardi) July 26, 2022

Indiyah finally seeing how comfy paige and DAMI are #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/fmYZVcVKG0 — negin (@neginn_xo) July 26, 2022

Indiyah’s slowly realising this Paige and Dami friendship is weird af. #loveisland pic.twitter.com/61KDgloPCn — Imboredaffff (@Imboredaffff1) July 26, 2022

Indiyah doesn’t like Paige’s and Dami friendship. When a girl knows she knows #loveisland pic.twitter.com/w04wi80oaX — Sarah Ryan (@sarah_ryanxo) July 26, 2022

Love Island continues on Wednesday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

