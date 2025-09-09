Love Island fans ‘not happy’ as 2025 couple Harry and Shakira hint at engagement plans

Love Island fans are “not happy” as 2025 couple Harry Cooksley and Shakira Khan appeared to jokingly tease engagement plans in the future.

The pair had their ups and downs on the show, being involved in the biggest love triangle of the series with fellow Islander Helena; however, in the last few days, they made their way back to each other.

The couple came in second place behind Toni and Cach, who took home the 50k cash prize.

Following their exit from the villa, fans have enjoyed watching the pair go from strength to strength as they continue to get to know each other.

However, after Shakira shared a TikTok lip-syncing to Raye’s trending track “Where Is My Husband!” fans quickly shared their disaproval in the comments.

In the clip, Harry can be seen sitting behind Shakira as she mouths: “I would like a ring, I would like a ring. I would like a diamond ring on my wedding finger. I would like a big and shiny diamond that I can wave around and talk, and talk about it.”

She captioned the post: “Cool song x @Harry Cooksley,” as he commented: “Don’t tempt meeee,” prompting Shakira to write: “Marquise cut pls xx.”

Fans leapt in defence of Shakira, claiming they would not approve of the engagement, as one commented: “He’s just a chapter. Don’t get lost in that man.” Another added: “Not from him, I hope.”

A fourth cheekily asked: “From him?” which prompted Shakira to address her followers, asking them to play nice: “Guyssss let’s be nice.”

Poking fun at the response, best pal and fellow Islander Toni wrote: “Oh they’re BIG mad,” to which Shakira replied: “RATTLEDDD 😭😭”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Capital XTRA (@capitalxtra)

Following the clip, Shakira appeared on capitalXTRA, where she poked fun at the reaction, saying; “OH they were BIG mad at that one, just having a bit of a laugh guys.”

She continued: “No, they were not happy with that one.”