Love Island fans left shook as popular contestant’s head turns in Casa Amor

It’s Casa Amor week on Love Island, and it looks like some of the contestants’ heads are already turning…

On Sunday night, the girls snuck out of the villa and headed to Casa Amor, where they met six new boys – Martin, Ryan, Bayley, Maxwell, Kain and Frankie.

During the latest episode of the show, the boys back in the main villa were joined by six stunning new girls – Sammy, Lynda, Cynthia, Layla, Sanam and Lydia.

From Lifted Entertainment
From Lifted Entertainment

While fans were expecting some of the boys heads to turn, they were shocked after watching the teaser for Monday night’s show.

After flirting with Layla at the end of tonight’s episode, it appears Will leans in to kiss the brunette beauty tomorrow’s sneak peek.

The farmer, who has been a fan favourite since the beginning of the new season, has been coupled up with Australian bombshell Jessie for weeks now – and they even spent a night together in The Hideaway.

Will and Jessie | From Lifted Entertainment
New girl Layla | From Lifted Entertainment

Reacting to the preview, one fan tweeted: “OH I AM IN SHAMBLES WILL WHAT IS THIS.”

Another wrote: “WILL BOY U JUST MADE ME GASP OUT LOUD DID I SEE THAT CORRECTLY.”

Check out more reactions below:

