Love Island fans left shook as popular contestant’s head turns in Casa Amor

It’s Casa Amor week on Love Island, and it looks like some of the contestants’ heads are already turning…

On Sunday night, the girls snuck out of the villa and headed to Casa Amor, where they met six new boys – Martin, Ryan, Bayley, Maxwell, Kain and Frankie.

During the latest episode of the show, the boys back in the main villa were joined by six stunning new girls – Sammy, Lynda, Cynthia, Layla, Sanam and Lydia.

While fans were expecting some of the boys heads to turn, they were shocked after watching the teaser for Monday night’s show.

After flirting with Layla at the end of tonight’s episode, it appears Will leans in to kiss the brunette beauty tomorrow’s sneak peek.

The farmer, who has been a fan favourite since the beginning of the new season, has been coupled up with Australian bombshell Jessie for weeks now – and they even spent a night together in The Hideaway.

Reacting to the preview, one fan tweeted: “OH I AM IN SHAMBLES WILL WHAT IS THIS.”

Another wrote: “WILL BOY U JUST MADE ME GASP OUT LOUD DID I SEE THAT CORRECTLY.”

Check out more reactions below:

NO NOT WILL. It was supposed to be Ron #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/z6NmIPfDob — Crizza_Crystal (@CrystalTwenebee) February 13, 2023

Me lying in bed tonight wondering if Will really has mugged Jessie off or if it was just clever editing. #loveIsland pic.twitter.com/rTdqlWCzwd — Louise Jennifer 🦒 (@LouiseCunnah) February 13, 2023

we were all worrying about Jessie when it was really Will #Loveisland pic.twitter.com/ty7MUrtYqM — ia | (@neoxthangs) February 13, 2023

No no no not will please no #loveisland pic.twitter.com/px6ougxOOa — dustybun (@grillzz8) February 13, 2023

OH I AM IN SHAMBLES WILL WHAT IS THIS #loveIsland pic.twitter.com/aoZsPkb7C5 — we in here! (@THENAMEISSALEM) February 13, 2023

ARE YOU FUCKING KIDDING ME WILL WTF #loveIsland pic.twitter.com/bXFWT03Xbb — amel (@wakeupamel) February 13, 2023

nah cos if will starts acting up #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/jDRAGvrjct — joshua (@northbankjosh_) February 13, 2023

WILL BOY U JUST MADE ME GASP OUT LOUD DID I SEE THAY CORRECTLY #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/o6bSwNcVLp — Lola (@Lola73073743) February 13, 2023

