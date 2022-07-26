Ad
Love Island fans left puzzled after this contestant’s talent show performance

From Lifted Entertainment
Love Island fans were left puzzled after Tasha Ghouri’s talent show performance.

The 2022 Love Island Talent Show took place on Monday night, and saw a wide variety of talents.

Danica showed off her best dance moves, Adam performed a magic trick, Davide whipped up his signature dish in the debut instalment of ‘Cooking with Davide’, and Andrew showed off his real estate knowledge while cracking a few jokes.

However, viewers were confused after Tasha performed ‘The Cup Song’ – a routine which rose to fame following the 2012 film Pitch Perfect.

Fans pointed out that the 23-year-old is a professional dancer, but didn’t choose to showcase this as her talent.

One Twitter user wrote, “No who forced Tasha the professional dancer to do the cup song,” while another tweeted, “Tasha being a professional dancer but deciding to flip cups.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

