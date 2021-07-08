Home Top Story Love Island fans left heartbroken for Kaz after tonight’s episode

Love Island fans left heartbroken for Kaz after tonight’s episode

It looks like Kaz's partner Toby has moved on with Chloe...

Kendra Becker | Editor
Tensions were running high during tonight’s episode of Love Island, after Chloe kissed Toby – leaving Kaz fuming.

Earlier in the episode, Chloe admitted to new girl Lucinda that she had her eye on Toby.

After Lucinda asked, “Do you fancy anyone in here?” the 25-year-old replied, “Maybe. My type is Toby. He is my type on paper but I just love Kaz.”

Chloe later pulled Toby for a chat, and told him: “I want to get to know you. Do you want to get to know me?”

Toby then confessed: “Out of all the girls here, you intrigue me the most.”

Later in the episode, the Islanders took part in the ‘Line of Booty’ challenge.

During the raunchy challenge, Chloe made her move and kissed Toby, which left him questioning his relationship with Kaz.

That evening, Kaz and Chloe had a conversation, and Chloe admitted she’d like to get to know Toby.

Toby then pulled Kaz for a chat at the fire pit, and told her: “I wanna get to know [Chloe] and see what she’s about. For me, she intrigues me.”

The fashion blogger handled the situation with class, but admitted to Sharon and Aaron she was upset over the situation.

Not long after, Toby and Chloe were seen walking up the terrace.

Chloe made it clear that she fancies Toby, and the pair then shared a smooch, leaving viewers heartbroken for Kaz.

See how people are reacting to Toby and Chloe’s kiss on Twitter.

Love Island continues Friday night at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.

