Love Island fans left ‘heartbroken’ for Jessie as Will’s head is turned by Casa Amor bombshell

Love Island fans have shared their heartbreak for Jessie, after Will’s head was turned by a Casa Amor bombshell.

The Australian beauty has been coupled up with farmer Will for weeks, and viewers have been rooting for the pair to win the hit dating show.

However, it looks like Casa Amor could break the couple up, as Will grew close to new girl Layla during tonight’s episode.

During the episode, Will and Layla shared a kiss while Jessie remained loyal to him in Casa Amor.

While Will admitted he felt guilty about kissing Layla, he went on to share a bed with her that night, and the pair were filmed flirting under the covers.

It’s safe to say viewers were very disappointed by Will’s behaviour, as he and Jessie have become a fan favourite couple over the past few weeks.

See how fans reacted to Will’s head being turned below:

