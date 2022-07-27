Love Island fans left heartbroken as popular Islander is dumped from the show

Danica Taylor and her new beau Jamie have been dumped from the Love Island villa.

The 21-year-old became a fan favourite after she joined the show as a bombshell.

Fans were rooting for the dancer to find love on the show, after she fell victim to five friendship couples – with Luca Bish, Jacques O’Neill, Jay Younger, Josh Le Grove, and Billy Brown.

Danica’s luck started to change last week, when bombshell Jamie joined the show and made his move on her.

But sadly, the couple received the least amount of votes from the public this week, meaning they were sent home from the show.

Fans are devastated that Danica’s time in the villa is up, and many took to Twitter to share their heartache.

Check out some of their reactions below:

No but why am I so sad Danica is Leaving 😭 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/4pG6ljEZiz — Amy Wall (@AmyWall38413233) July 27, 2022

