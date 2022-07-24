Love Island fans left heartbroken after favourite contestant is sent home

Love Island viewers were left heartbroken after a fan favourite contestant was sent home during tonight’s episode.

During Sunday’s show, the Islanders were asked to gather around the fire pit for a surprise dumping.

The contestants found out the public had been voting for the most compatible couples, and the Islanders with the fewest votes were at risk of being dumped from the villa.

Sadly, the public vote resulted in Reece & Nathalia and Deji & Lacey being sent home.

Fans were particularly heartbroken to see Deji leave the villa, as he had become a favourite since he entered the show during Casa Amor.

While his romance with Indiyah didn’t work out, the 25-year-old won over viewers with his reactions to situations in the villa, and was dubbed an “unproblematic king” during his time on the show.

See how viewers reacted to his departure below:

i love u unproblematic king, thanks for the memes, wish u werent going 🫶🏼#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/SZsM6mPg16 — daisy🫶🏼 (@daisy31026457) July 24, 2022

Deji being dumped is the most devastating thing out of this dumping 😭 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/BvjqMGhyqE — k (@Katelyn27581727) July 24, 2022

Deji should not be leaving he was probably the only decent man in there #loveisland pic.twitter.com/XDh3Yh6snx — 🙂 (@onlinegirl0110) July 24, 2022

deji you were our peace, miss u already 😢 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/qNh2m2KzT5 — Rdotz (@rdotzzzz) July 24, 2022

the only guy i could stand is leaving i’m done #loveisland pic.twitter.com/31Ko5mgq6V — lol (@kimksdiamond) July 24, 2022

Love Island continues on Monday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.