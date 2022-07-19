Love Island fans left fuming over public vote results

Love Island fans were left fuming over the results of the public vote tonight.

During Tuesday’s episode, the Islanders were invited to a VIP party outside of the villa, where they were greeted by a set from superstar DJ Joel Corry.

Unbeknownst to the Islanders, they received a surprise visit from host Laura Whitmore, who delivered some bad news.

Laura revealed that the public had been voting for their favourite boy and girl, and the two boys and girls with the fewest votes were at risk of being dumped from the Island immediately.

The Islanders who received the fewest votes were Danica, Summer, Dami and Billy.

However, Laura then said the Islanders would have to decide which girl and boy would be sent home.

Viewers were less than impressed by the decision being taken out of their hands, as they questioned what was the point in there being a public vote in the first place.

Others said it was obvious who the Islanders were going to save, as they’re bound to save Dami and Danica over Billy and Summer – who entered the show as Casa Amor bombshells.

See how fans are reacting the vote off results below:

Love Island continues on Wednesday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

