Love Island fans left ‘fuming’ after recoupling cliffhanger

We could all see it coming, but Love Island fans were left fuming after the show ended on a serious cliffhanger on Wednesday night.

While bosses teased the Casa Amor recoupling would happen during tonight’s episode, the show ended right after host Laura Whitmore walked into the main villa.

The TV presenter asked the new girls to stand in front of the fire pit, but before the boys could make their decision, the episode cut to the end credits.

Viewers were on the edge of their seats as many of the boys had their heads turned in the main villa while the girls were in Casa Amor over the past few days.

Andrew had struck up a romance with new girl Coco, straying from his current partner Tasha, while Dami got close to Summer, despite being coupled up with Indiyah.

Meanwhile, Jacques shared a kiss with Cheyanne during tonight’s episode, which is sure to leave his partner Paige heartbroken – as she’s stayed loyal to him in Casa Amor.

It’s safe to say viewers were NOT happy they didn’t get to see the results of the recoupling tonight, and took to Twitter to vent their frustration.

that wasn’t even a cliffhanger it was a straight up cliff #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/N8RaLDQz0S — abby (@agum0ns) July 6, 2022

90% OF THIS EPISODE DIDNT NEED TO BE AIRED THEY FUCKING LOVE CLIFF HANGERS IM CRYINGGG #loveisland pic.twitter.com/E2EXtaviv6 — Nas (@_Nas_Ldn) July 6, 2022

I knew it was coming but still is that a joke #loveisland pic.twitter.com/8T9u1PLDXO — ella (@ella22492130) July 6, 2022

they didn’t even have the nerve to add the #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/PiHnryP9zR — ellie (@ellieparkexo) July 6, 2022

they’re leaving us on a cliffhanger. I’m done with the producers #loveisland pic.twitter.com/O4OQhnAOf1 — Lauren (@lxurenlewis4751) July 6, 2022

Love Island continues on Thursday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.