Love Island fans left fuming after episode ends on major cliffhanger

From Lifted Entertainment
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Love Island fans have been left fuming, after the latest episode of the show ended on major cliffhanger.

On Sunday night, viewers were asked to vote for their favourite contestants via the Love Island app.

The Islanders who received the fewest votes are at risk of being dumped from the villa.

From Lifted Entertainment

The results of the public vote were revealed on Monday night, with Andrew, Jay and Ikenna receiving the fewest votes out of the boys.

Meanwhile Amber, Ekin-Su and Tasha received the fewest votes out of the girls.

Just before the episode ended, the Islanders received a text which revealed which girl and boy will be going home, but the credits rolled just before the results were read out.

From Lifted Entertainment

Taking to Twitter to react to the ending, one viewer wrote: “LOVE ISLAND AND YOUR F**KING CLIFFHANGERS.”

Another tweeted: “F**KING CLIFFHANGER LOVE ISLAND YOU WILL PAY.”

Find out who is going home on Tuesday’s episode of Love Island at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.

