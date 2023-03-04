Ad
Love Island fans left confused after Tanya brands Shaq her ‘boyfriend’

From Lifted Entertainment
Love Island fans were left confused after Tanya Manhenga branded Shaq Muhammad her “boyfriend”.

During a heated ranking challenge on Friday night’s episode, Shaq told Tom Clare: “You’re a grown man, chin up. You go again, get back on the training pitch we go again. It’s alright. It’s just a game. Just winners and losers isn’t it.”

Speaking to Tanya, Shaq said: “I say we go over there and let Samie [Elishi] give Tom a hug to calm down. You lost the game. It’s a joke bro. It’s a joke.”

From Lifted Entertainment

Losing his patience, Tom said: “Shaq I’m telling you it’s not funny but why are you on me all the time it’s done. It wasn’t funny the first time. Just f**k off bro and leave it. I get it, now go.”

Tanya then insisted Shaq apologise to Tom, and when he did, she exclaimed: “I have the best boyfriend ever!”

Love Island fans took to Twitter to share their confusion, as they hadn’t witnessed the couple becoming official.

One Twitter user penned: “i haven’t missed an episode… since when were shaq and tanya boyfriend and girlfriend,” while a second wrote: “Hang on when did Shaq & Tanya become official boyfriend & girlfriend??? Have I missed something here.”

Love Island continues on Sunday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

