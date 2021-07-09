Love Island fans left confused after spotting ‘secret chat’ between two contestants

The pair seemed to call time on their romance earlier this week

Love Island fans were left confused on Thursday night, after spotting a secret chat between Aaron and Sharon.

Aaron Francis called time on his romance with Sharon Gaffka earlier this week, after admitting he wasn’t impressed by her fight with Hugo.

He said: “Personally, I do prefer someone a lot more chilled. We get on really well, that’s pretty clear. But I do feel like there were a few red flags about. Can I see this working long-term? I’m not really sure.”

Sharon later cried to her fellow Islanders about the situation.

However, on Thursday night fans spotted the pair looking rather cosy before Kaz Kamwi joined them for a chat about Toby.

The prior conversation between Sharon and Aaron never aired, leading fans to wonder what they were talking about.

Fans took to Twitter to share their confusion over the secret chat, and some accused Aaron of crawling back to Sharon because the new girls aren’t interested in him.

#LoveIsland please tell me I’m not the only one that’s wondering what was said between Aaron and Sharon before kaz came over pic.twitter.com/YqKpDPcLX5 — Kathryn McCurdy (@mccurdy_kathryn) July 8, 2021

what’s the story with Aaron and Sharon looking like they’re all close again?? we missed some footage there #LoveIsland — Dog the Bounty Eater (@fishlessfingers) July 9, 2021

Sharon and Aaron sitting next to each other and chatting the day after he dumped her #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/w6KSZX4zWp — Ana (@dzegerinec) July 9, 2021

Brand new bombshell Teddy Soares is set to enter the Love Island villa during tonight’s episode.

The preview at the end of last night’s show also teased some serious drama, in the aftermath of Chloe and Toby’s cheeky terrace kiss.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.