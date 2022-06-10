Love Island fans in tears after watching Liam Llewellyn leave the villa

Love Island fans were in tears after watching Liam Llewellyn leave the villa during tonight’s episode.

The 22-year-old has sensationally quit the dating show, after spending just four days in the villa.

According to MailOnline, the personal trainer told producers that he wasn’t enjoying his experience, and felt that his place on the show should be given to someone else.

During tonight’s show, the Welsh native broke the news to the other contestants after gathering everyone at the fire pit.

Liam explained: “Obviously, we all came here for the same reason. But I haven’t really been feeling 100 percent Liam.”

“I know what 100 percent Liam looks like and I am miles off that. Finding someone to leave the villa with that you care about, obviously that is the goal. But when you are not feeling that, it is a hard sort of time.”

“I have been thinking long and hard so, yeah, I have made the decision that I am going to leave the villa. I have had an absolute ball, you are all unreal.”

It’s safe to say viewers were in bits over Liam’s emotional departure, and took to Twitter to share their heartbreak,

Watching Liam leave the villa knowing he was the sweetest, most genuine guy in there #loveisland pic.twitter.com/6w2GV5FZh0 — Hope Byrom (@ByromHope) June 10, 2022

Stop playing with me Liam looks so sad #loveisland pic.twitter.com/xDR5qvm96T — B (@Bleneeee) June 10, 2022

Oh Liam my babes 🥺#loveisland — Ambs (@AmberRoseGill) June 10, 2022

Awww angel liam 😭 bless him… all the best #loveisland — Chloe Burrows (@Chloe___Burrows) June 10, 2022

Liam’s shock departure from the show is the second quickest exit in Love Island history.

2020 winter series contestant Ollie Williams quit the show after just three days, after confessing he was still in love with his ex.

Other notable departures are that of 2018 contestant Niall Aslam, who quit the series after nine days, and Sheriff Lanre who left the villa after seven in 2019.

