Love Island fans have the same complaint about this year’s reunion special.

The cast of the 2023 winter series reunited in London on Sunday night for a live show hosted by Maya Jama, just six days after the final took place.

Kai and Sanam, Lana and Ron, Tanya and Shaq, Samie and Tom, Jessie and Will, and more stars from this year’s show were all quizzed about their time in the villa, and discussed the most dramatic moments from their season.

Taking to Twitter during the reunion special, many fans complained that it had aired too early, and it should’ve taken place a month after the final.

One viewer tweeted: “The reunion is also done too early as well, it’s should be done a month before the new series starting to give the relationships time to Marinate and the resentment to grow.”

Another wrote: “the sunday after the final should be a homecoming episode & then after a month or two do an actual reunion so the drama marinates lol.”

A third penned: “They should leave a month between the show ending and the reunion.”

The Love Island reunion aired on ITV2 in the UK on Sunday night, and it will air on Virgin Media One in Ireland on Monday night.