Love Island fans have the same complaint about the latest episode of the show.

Sunday night’s episode focused on Casey, Claudia and Rosie’s love triangle, and it also saw the Islanders take part in a Saints Vs Sinners challenge.

Another stand-out moment from the show saw Ron and Lana confess to each other that they are falling for each other, and later become boyfriend and girlfriend.

Viewers have since branded the latest episode as “boring”, and have called for the return for the Twitter challenge to bring more drama to the show.

One fan wrote: “You know an episode is boring when people are struggling to find something to tweet about.”

A second tweeted: “i am running out of things to tweet because this episode is like watching white boring paint dry.”

Check out more reactions below:

You know an episode is boring when people are struggling to find something to tweet about #loveisland — Abala (@ehidodo) February 26, 2023

We’re reaching the boring part of the series #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/lKci6i8hn3 — ToBeHonest (@OverItTBHH) February 26, 2023

i am running out of things to tweet because this episode is like watching white boring paint dry. #loveisland pic.twitter.com/YNLYUiYDqD — evie (@evie62573794) February 26, 2023

there’s literally nothing to tweet. this ep is so boring my god #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/DWUO5ENnwQ — sza da shein (@iamthatbleep) February 26, 2023

You could have given us a Twitter challenge but you gave us… I dunno what this is. #loveisland — Rocco. (@rochellesssssss) February 26, 2023

I need the twitter challenge back these challenge provide us with no drama I need these islanders to know what we are thinking at home #loveIsland pic.twitter.com/98OV7XzRqs — Alessia 🤍 (@alessiasofiaxx) February 26, 2023

Love Island continues on Monday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

