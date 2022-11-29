Love Island fans have the same complaint about Ekin-Su and Davide’s new TV show

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti’s new spin-off show premiered on Monday night, but the series hasn’t gone down well with some fans…

The couple, who won the 2022 series of Love Island, recently filmed a new travel series in which they visit their native Turkey and Italy to meet each other’s families and experience each other’s cultures.

The first episode aired on ITV2 on Monday night, and the pair ended up having a jealous row within the first ten minutes.

During their trip to Verona in Italy, Ekin-Su got annoyed with Davide after she noticed a video on his phone of him and his friends partying with some girls at his flat in Manchester.

The Italian insisted she had nothing to worry about, and said his friends were the ones chatting to the girls.

Ekin told him: “Obviously I don’t want this to ruin our trip but I have still got my eye on you. Stuff like that is a red flag for me.”

“You can have your eye on me, I have nothing to hide,” Davide replied.

During a camera confessional, the Turkish actress said: “I mean you are in a relationship, you shouldn’t have girls back in your flat.”

“It is just not on really, we are here for a good time, a holiday, in Verona, the city of love and I’m seeing that on his phone. I just think that is a bit weird and I got annoyed.”

The next day, all was forgiven between the couple as Ekin told Davide he was “lucky” she forgave him.

However, some viewers weren’t convinced by the argument between them, and suggested it was made up to add drama to the show.

One viewer tweeted: “Ekin Su and Davide – 14 minutes in and it’s a fake pile of s***.”

Another fan claimed: “ITV definitely told them that they have to have arguments for the drama so they had to make something up lmao.”

A third viewer added: “I live for the fake drama.”

Ekin Su and Davide – 14 minutes in and it’s a fake pile of shit #EkinDeHomecomings — Tina Shah (@TmolloyShah) November 28, 2022

Despite the harsh criticism, plenty of fans were delighted to see the couple back on our TV screens.

One viewer wrote: “Ekin-su and davide on my tv screen again… normality is restored #EkinDeHomecomings.”

Another fan tweeted: “It’s only been 10 mins and I’m ready for 50 more seasons, 27 spin-offs and an anime version of #ekindehomecomings.”

ekin-su and davide on my tv screen again… normality is restored #EkinDeHomecomings pic.twitter.com/N3aqFK3hUn — a. (@loveurgirI) November 28, 2022

Seeing Ekin and Davide on my screen again 🥹🥹#EkinDeHomecomings pic.twitter.com/rY45T6O7LX — Tyrese (@Tyrese54275942) November 28, 2022

Ekin su and davide have had a journey like no other couple to come from loveisland in these short few months.. Their show was absolutely brillant & I enjoyed every single moment🇮🇹🇹🇷 Episode 2 is on tonight itv2 9pm.#EkinDeHomecomings #EkinSu #davide #loveisland ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6KwzOF3iKz — Em T (@EmTa070721) November 29, 2022

Ekin-Su and Davide: Homecomings will see the couple travel to their native Turkey and Italy to meet each other’s families and experience each other’s cultures.

The two-part series will see the couple head to Italy, and to Davide’s hometown of Frosinone.

They will also head to Verona, the Italian city of love, which was made famous by William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.

The pair will then head through the Tuscan valley before travelling to Ekin-Su’s native Turkey.

Their Turkish trip will begin in Istanbul, where Ekin-Su will introduce her beau to her acting colleagues.

From there, they will head on an eight-hour road trip to Odemis, the village where the actress’ family is from.

The couple will spend the night sleeping in their campervan.