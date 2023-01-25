Love Island fans find MORE proof that Zara and Olivia knew each other before the show

Love Island fans have found even more proof that Zara Deniz and Olivia Hawkins knew each other before the show.

There had been tension between the pair ever since bombshell Zara called actress Olivia “two-faced” in a challenge last week.

The drama escalated when Zara “stole” Tom from Olivia during Friday night’s recoupling and on Monday night, the girls came to blows.

After Zara confronted Olivia about a conversation she had with Tom, the pair got into a heated argument.

Zara called Olivia “childish”, and Olivia then stormed off in tears, saying: “She’s such a bitch.”

The girls later hugged it out, but viewers accused the two Islanders of playing up to the camera, after finding out that the pair had regularly interacted on social media.

A TikTok user has since found even more proof that the pair knew each other before entering the villa – and quite possibly how they first met.

The TikTok user, with the handle @0isthatabear shared a clip from a music video for Dapz’z track, titled Take You Away, which features both Olivia and Zara.

The user captioned the post: “The plot thickens: Love Island’s Liv and Zara on set for Dapz music video in 2019.”



Proving she is the girl in the video, Zara shared a photo of herself back in 2019 wearing the same red dress – a post which Olivia has liked.

Earlier this week, Liberty Poole, who shot to fame after appearing on the 2021 series of the dating show, has shared her theory on the girls’ dynamic in the villa.

Speaking on the Pop Off with Lewys Ball podcast, the former Nandos waitress said: “So basically, I’ve seen that they knew each other before the villa. I also picked up on that Olivia said, ‘Ugh she had to kiss the guy I liked, she’s done it again.’”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZARÁ DENIZ 🤍 (@itszaradeniz)

“So I was like, ‘Hang on, were you guys friends before and [Zara’s] got with a guy [Olivia liked], and that’s why you’re not mates anymore and there’s that tension already?’”

Liberty also pointed out that Zara called Olivia “two-faced” in a challenge just hours after she entered the villa, adding: “There’s an underlying story there that we don’t know yet…”

“I really think that they were friends and [Zara] got with a boy that [Olivia] used to date and that’s why she was like, ‘She’s done it again.’”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.