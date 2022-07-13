Love Island fans fear for Davide and Ekin-Su’s romance as he admits doubts

Love Island fans are worried Davide and Ekin-Su may SPLIT, after the teaser for tonight’s show was released.

The couple already spent some time apart earlier this season, when Ekin-Su ditched Davide for Jay.

They rekindled their romance just before Casa Amor, where their relationship was tested again as Ekin-Su grew close to bombshell George and Davide kissed new girls Coco and Mollie.

However, they both decided to return to the main villa single, and fans have been rooting for them ever since.

But in the sneak peek for tonight’s show, Davide admits he has still has doubts about Ekin-Su, and doesn’t think he will ever be able to fully trust her.

He says: “I see how she acts when a guy above the average enters the Villa every time. Sometimes the way she acts to the boys I don’t like.”

Coco asks: “Do you think you’ll ever trust her?”

Davide replies: “Because of the past I don’t know if I’ll ever fully trust her.”

Dami says: “You need to build on that trust.”

Coco adds: “If the trust isn’t there it’s never going to work.”

Davide then pulls bombshell Adam for a chat to find out what Ekin-Su said when he wasn’t in the Villa.

Will Davide like what he hears? And how will Ekin-Su feel about his queries?

Reacting to the teaser, one fan tweeted: “DONT DO THIS TO ME.”

Another wrote: “i’ll actually stop watching.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

