Love Island fans ‘disgusted’ after one girl is dumped from the villa in brutal recoupling

One girl was dumped from the Love Island villa in a brutal recoupling during tonight’s episode.

It was the boys turn to decide who they wanted to couple up with, resulting in some new couples being formed.

Unsurprisingly, Shaq chose to couple up with Tanya, before Aaron decided to partner up with Lana – following her fallout with Ron.

Will then picked Jessie, before Kai threw a spanner in the works by coupling up with new bombshell Samie, after cooling things off with Tanyel.

After Spencer chose to stay in his couple with Olivia, Ron decided to couple up with Tanyel, who he’s become close friends with in the villa.

Finally, Tom was left to choose between Ellie and Zara.

The footballer decided to recouple with Ellie, meaning Zara was dumped from the Island immediately.

It’s safe to say viewers were not happy with the outcome, as they pointed out how unfair it was that Tom was the one to send her home.

See how fans reacted to her exit below:

