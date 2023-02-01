Love Island fans ‘disgusted’ after one girl is dumped from the villa in brutal recoupling

One girl was dumped from the Love Island villa in a brutal recoupling during tonight’s episode.

It was the boys turn to decide who they wanted to couple up with, resulting in some new couples being formed.

Unsurprisingly, Shaq chose to couple up with Tanya, before Aaron decided to partner up with Lana – following her fallout with Ron.

Will then picked Jessie, before Kai threw a spanner in the works by coupling up with new bombshell Samie, after cooling things off with Tanyel.

After Spencer chose to stay in his couple with Olivia, Ron decided to couple up with Tanyel, who he’s become close friends with in the villa.

Finally, Tom was left to choose between Ellie and Zara.

The footballer decided to recouple with Ellie, meaning Zara was dumped from the Island immediately.

It’s safe to say viewers were not happy with the outcome, as they pointed out how unfair it was that Tom was the one to send her home.

See how fans reacted to her exit below:

so tom got away with everything in the villa and the producers then gave him the opportunity to send zara home….. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/UIRVdOXYAV — joshua (@northbankjosh_) February 1, 2023

zara came and single handedly saved this series and this is how they repay her? boooo #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/dz4s1ziW7B — lewys (@lookingforlewys) February 1, 2023

Damn they really let Zara get kicked out like this I’m disgusted #loveisland pic.twitter.com/OL4xsWNkb4 — Reality Tv Junkie (@Realitea_TvJunk) February 1, 2023

me trying to save zara #loveisland pic.twitter.com/Shk6PdT3oI — ekin su misser (@EKIIINSUUU) February 1, 2023

me trying to save zara #loveisland pic.twitter.com/Shk6PdT3oI — ekin su misser (@EKIIINSUUU) February 1, 2023

If there’s no twist I’m fuming at the producers setting Zara up to get dumped. No other islander has provided more entertainment this season #LoveIsland — Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) February 1, 2023

Nobody talk to me, they really let that nasty man Tom send Zara home #Loveisland pic.twitter.com/coRjxXLAog — Reality Tv Junkie (@Realitea_TvJunk) February 1, 2023

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.