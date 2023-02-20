Love Island fans demand justice for Irish contestant Martin after Tanya brutally dumps him

Love Island fans are demanding justice for Irish contestant Martin Akinola, after viewers claimed he was “humiliated” by Tanya Manhenga.

The Dubliner entered the show as a bombshell in Casa Amor, where he formed a connection with Tanya – who brought him back to the main villa.

But since returning from Casa Amor, Tanya has been torn between Martin and her former flame Shaq, who she was coupled up with previously.

During tonight’s episode, Tanya finally decided to end things with Martin and rekindle her romance with Shaq.

After an awkward conversation with Martin by the fire pit, Tanya declared her love for Shaq in front of all the Islanders later that evening.

During her speech, Tanya even confessed to sharing a secret kiss with Shaq the night before, which Martin didn’t know about.

After the scene aired, viewers took to Twitter to demand justice for Martin, and slammed Tanya for “humiliating” him.

Tanya apologising to Shaq for embarrassing him by embarrassing Martin is so insane what is wrong with this girl 😭😭😭 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/wqL824Sf4o — Lindur (@Real_LindaLing) February 20, 2023

Martin has to watch this Tanya speech, LORD HATH MERCY #loveisland pic.twitter.com/I7mdBSgXmf — sissysnapethatwoman (@girlimsodoneplz) February 20, 2023

wait but Tanya… Martin is right there too? this is really mean. sorry this is MEAN #loveisland pic.twitter.com/nSBSHYZJ4a — bottega boobiez (@_slayo) February 20, 2023

Is tanya fr??? She’s apologising for embarassing shaq by embarassing martin??? This girl #loveisland pic.twitter.com/QpSoubt1t6 — kitty meow meow (@2179alien) February 20, 2023

what…is tanya… doing… brooooo martin was understanding but this is so unnecessary to him that’s so cruel? 😐 #loveisland — rach leary (@rach_leary) February 20, 2023

I don’t think Tanya understands how humiliating it is for Martin to hear this in front of EVERYONE in the villa #loveisland pic.twitter.com/hRpxQvpjiV — James (@James89025278) February 20, 2023

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.