Love Island fans demand justice for Irish contestant Martin after Tanya brutally dumps him

From Lifted Entertainment
Love Island fans are demanding justice for Irish contestant Martin Akinola, after viewers claimed he was “humiliated” by Tanya Manhenga.

The Dubliner entered the show as a bombshell in Casa Amor, where he formed a connection with Tanya – who brought him back to the main villa.

But since returning from Casa Amor, Tanya has been torn between Martin and her former flame Shaq, who she was coupled up with previously.

Tanya and Shaq

During tonight’s episode, Tanya finally decided to end things with Martin and rekindle her romance with Shaq.

After an awkward conversation with Martin by the fire pit, Tanya declared her love for Shaq in front of all the Islanders later that evening.

During her speech, Tanya even confessed to sharing a secret kiss with Shaq the night before, which Martin didn’t know about.

After the scene aired, viewers took to Twitter to demand justice for Martin, and slammed Tanya for “humiliating” him.

