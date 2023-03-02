Ad
Love Island fans defend Tom as boys take Sports Day joke ‘too far’

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Love Island fans have rushed to defend Tom, after the boys took a joke “too far”.

On Thursday night, the contestants split into two teams as they went head-to-head in Sports Day.

The blue team was made up of Tom, Tanya, Kai, Samie, Ron and Jessie, and the red team was made up of Will, Shaq, Rosie, Sanam, Casey and Lana.

From Lifted Entertainment

After the red team won, the winning boys decided to play a prank on Tom, where they continued to slag him for the rest of the day for being a “loser”.

Tom eventually snapped at the other boys, and said: “Why are you on me all the time? It’s done, it was funny the first time, just leave it.”

Viewers have since taken to Twitter to defend Tom, saying that the boys should have ended the joke before it got too personal.

Check out some reactions below:

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

