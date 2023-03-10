Ad
Love Island fans defend Kai and Sanam after ‘least compatible’ vote

Love Island fans have jumped to the defence of Kai and Sanam, after they were voted one of the “least compatible” couples in the villa.

In their couples, the Islanders were asked to choose who they thought was the “least compatible” – leaving them at risk of being dumped from the Island.

In the end, Ron and Lana received two votes; Will and Jessie received two votes; and Kai and Sanam received one vote.

When the Islanders were discussing their decisions, Tanya noted she picked Kai and Sanam because they haven’t been “tested” enough in the villa.

Kai and Sanam’s relationship has been plain sailing since they struck up a romance during Casa Amor, and the couple have become a fan favourite on the show.

After the results of the vote were announced, viewers defended Kai and Sanam on Twitter, as they pointed out they shouldn’t have to go through a “test” to prove their compatibility.

See how fans reacted to the vote below:

