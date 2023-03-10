Love Island fans defend Kai and Sanam after ‘least compatible’ vote

Love Island fans have jumped to the defence of Kai and Sanam, after they were voted one of the “least compatible” couples in the villa.

In their couples, the Islanders were asked to choose who they thought was the “least compatible” – leaving them at risk of being dumped from the Island.

In the end, Ron and Lana received two votes; Will and Jessie received two votes; and Kai and Sanam received one vote.

When the Islanders were discussing their decisions, Tanya noted she picked Kai and Sanam because they haven’t been “tested” enough in the villa.

Kai and Sanam’s relationship has been plain sailing since they struck up a romance during Casa Amor, and the couple have become a fan favourite on the show.

After the results of the vote were announced, viewers defended Kai and Sanam on Twitter, as they pointed out they shouldn’t have to go through a “test” to prove their compatibility.

See how fans reacted to the vote below:

Who wrote this rule that you have to have a test or go through something to be compatible ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/GAofmshTdl — Martheline (@_Martheline) March 10, 2023

how are these islanders criticising Kai & Sanam for not going through a ‘test’?? who’s gna tell them that the majority of healthy relationships don’t begin with wanting to cheat on each other 😭 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/MK9Uwh8C3d — Lindur (@Real_LindaLing) March 10, 2023

I’m sorry just cause you haven’t been thru anything that doesn’t mean you ain’t compatible :/ relationships have diff journeys, not everyday struggle love sometimes soft love #loveIsland — Dami Hope (@Dami__Hope) March 10, 2023

Why must a couple go through a rough patch to be considered a genuine couple ??? Like kill this idea #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/PkoTXsARby — Afia❤️🇬🇭 (@AfiaJasminex) March 10, 2023

TANYA WHY R Y SO OBSESSED WITH SANAM JUST COS THEY HAVE NO DRAMA DOESNT MEAN THEY ARENT COMPATIBLE #loveisland pic.twitter.com/CLOeAygxV9 — anshan’s (@lparadoxxl) March 10, 2023

Do they not remember Rosie took Kai on a date and he literally only had eyes for sanam? Does that not count as a “test”? Not everyone needs to cheat to make it a test #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/1p4o9cS3Lo — Yasmin (@Yasmin83033797) March 10, 2023

Sanam doesn’t have to cheat on Kai to prove she likes him Tanya #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Xk6xaodUc2 — Amy 🌹 (@Amy__Moffatt) March 10, 2023

