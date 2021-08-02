Home Top Story Love Island fans convinced Millie will reunite with Liam as he attempts...

Love Island fans convinced Millie will reunite with Liam as he attempts to win her back

Will she forgive his behaviour in Casa Amor?

By
Kendra Becker | Editor
-
©ITV Plc

Love Island fans are convinced Millie Court will reunite with Liam Reardon after tonight’s episode.

The Essex native ended her romance with Liam after Casa Amor, after she found out that he kissed and shared a bed with Lillie Haynes.

Although Millie told him there was no future for them anymore, Liam has been desperately trying to win her back in the villa.

From Lifted Entertainment

During Monday’s episode, the 21-year-old was clearly vying for her affection, as he left love notes on her bed, and complimented her outfit.

He even texted her a photo of them together, which prompted a hilarious response from Millie.

The 24-year-old cheekily cropped Liam out of the photo, and sent it back to him.

While Millie has been keeping her distance from Liam, fans have a feeling she’s going to end up taking him back.

And with another recoupling looming, which will be the girls choice, Millie has to decide what she wants to do fast…

See how fans are reacting on Twitter below:

Ad
Previous articleElectric Picnic organiser ‘100% expecting’ the festival to go ahead this year
Kendra Becker | Editor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR