Love Island fans convinced Millie will reunite with Liam as he attempts to win her back

Love Island fans are convinced Millie Court will reunite with Liam Reardon after tonight’s episode.

The Essex native ended her romance with Liam after Casa Amor, after she found out that he kissed and shared a bed with Lillie Haynes.

Although Millie told him there was no future for them anymore, Liam has been desperately trying to win her back in the villa.

During Monday’s episode, the 21-year-old was clearly vying for her affection, as he left love notes on her bed, and complimented her outfit.

He even texted her a photo of them together, which prompted a hilarious response from Millie.

The 24-year-old cheekily cropped Liam out of the photo, and sent it back to him.

MILLIE CROPPING THE PICTURE OF HER AND LIAM THEN SENDING IT TO LIAM I CANT #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Qm4TOTQlyQ — e (@remsroses) August 2, 2021

While Millie has been keeping her distance from Liam, fans have a feeling she’s going to end up taking him back.

And with another recoupling looming, which will be the girls choice, Millie has to decide what she wants to do fast…

See how fans are reacting on Twitter below:

millie is gonna go back to liam in the end i just know it #loveisland pic.twitter.com/2BUvDWy8Ab — mars🕺🏼 (@marsdidntwakeup) August 2, 2021

Millie is taking Liam back literally tomorrow #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/PvaXu3nycX — Somebody’s daughter’s love island tweets (@ittybittybekky) August 2, 2021

Watching Millie ignoring Liam knowing she’s gonna forgive him #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/tYFNXlWAZL — YoSauc3 (@NetshaYolanda) August 2, 2021

Millie you better not choose Liam . Just because he told you a few jokes #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/AJ3NtBz3RJ — cinnaliya (@cinnaliya) August 2, 2021