Love Island fans convinced Gemma and Luca have signed up for ANOTHER reality show

Love Island fans are convinced that Gemma Owen and Luca Bish have signed up for another reality show.

The couple came runners-up behind Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti on the eighth series of the hit dating show last month.

Gemma and Luca have since made things official between them, after the fishmonger pulled out all the stops to ask the dressage rider to be his girlfriend.

Gemma recently shared a photo from inside the headquarters of TV and film production company Paramount.

Love Island fans frenzied as they theorised that the couple would be appearing in the upcoming series of MTV’s The Challenge, which is screened on Paramount Plus.

On a fan forum, one user wrote: “I’m guessing it’s The Challenge. From MTV. Paramount owns it now and Love island USA people are on it. I think they keep saying this season they are competing for an international Season or something like that.”

Another agreed: “The Challenge maybe? I think Paramount has that now and Love Island USA people are on it,” while a third said: “I would love to see her on The Challenge! The USA version had a few islanders, so I am hoping the UK one will too.”