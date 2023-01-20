Love Island fans confused after finding proof Zara and Olivia knew each other BEFORE the show

Love Island fans have been left confused after finding proof that Zara Lackenby-Brown and Olivia Hawkins knew each other before the show.

During a tense game of dares-meets-beer pong, Zara branded Olivia the most “two-faced” Islander on Thursday night’s episode.

The 27-year-old appeared stunned by the accusation.

Fans have since accused the two Islanders of playing up to the camera, after finding proof they knew each other before entering the villa.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, one fan shared a screenshot, which shows Olivia commenting “fave photo of you” under one of Zara’s Instagram posts.

The Love Island fan wrote: “why are Zara and Olivia pretending they don’t know each other? This might explain why Olivia seemed overly offended at Zara calling her two faced.”

why are zara and olivia pretending they don’t know eachother? this might explain why olivia seemed overly offended at zara calling her two faced #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/wQ2Cpp5eP2 — Ruby Naldrett (@rubynaldrett) January 19, 2023

The Twitter user also shared two more “exhibits”, which show Olivia and Zara commenting under other photos of each other.

