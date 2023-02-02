Love Island fans change their opinion on this Islander after kissing challenge

Love Island fans have changed their opinion on Shaq Muhammad, following the kissing challenge.

Earlier this week, viewers showered the Islander with praise after he stood up against Ron Hall for disrespecting Lana Jenkins.

Fans of the ITV show were loving the 24-year-old’s honesty, and branded him “the realest person in the villa” on social media.

However, viewers appear to have changed their opinion of Shaq after Thursday night’s kissing challenge.

The 24-year-old’s flame Tanya Manhenga was voted the best kisser in the villa, after the boys scored each of the girls’ snogging techniques while blindfolded.

Although Shaq scored Tanya highly, he wasn’t best pleased that she had shared a passionate kiss with the other boys.

Thursday night’s episode ended on a cliffhanger, with Shaq telling the boys he wasn’t speaking to Tanya, while Tanya said that this kind of behaviour would give her the “ick”.

Love Island fans flocked to Twitter to share their views on Tanya and Shaq’s upcoming explosive argument.

One Twitter user wrote: “Shaq complaining about Tanya kissing the guys… but didn’t mind accepting ALL of the girls kisses himself 😅. I swear guys have one rule for themselves,” while a second wrote: “Shaq has just shown how easy it is to go from the hero to the villain😂.”

A third tweeted: “Shaq are you really gunna jeopardise your entire relationship over this challenge nonsense,” and a fourth chimed in: “Nah I’m here to come back to say shaq is crazy. He’s really about to end it over a game where both parties were kissing other people.”

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9.0pm on Virgin Media Two.

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.