Love Island fans call for these two contestants to couple up

Love Island fans are calling for Tom Clare and Lana Jenkins to couple up.

Following Wednesday night’s recoupling, Tom is coupled up with Ellie Spence, while Lana was chosen by Australian bombshell Aaron Waters.

However, it was Saturday night’s episode of unseen bits that flagged viewers’ attention to a potential spark between the pair.

During the episode, Lana struggled to turn off the shower without ruining her makeup.

The 25-year-old frantically ran around the villa looking for someone to help when she stumbled across her pal Tom.

Fans were surprised by the sweet interaction between Lana and Tom, and have since called for them to couple up with each other.

One Twitter user wrote: “I lowkey really want Lana & Tom to couple up. I actually think he’d act right if he was with someone he cared about & I defo think he has a soft spot for her,” while a second said: Ron is such a red flag!! Tom and Lana need to couple up 😉 🚩.” 

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

