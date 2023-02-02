Love Island fans call for these two contestants to couple up

Love Island fans are calling for Tom Clare and Lana Jenkins to couple up.

Following Wednesday night’s recoupling, Tom is coupled up with Ellie Spence, while Lana was chosen by Australian bombshell Aaron Waters.

However, it was Saturday night’s episode of unseen bits that flagged viewers’ attention to a potential spark between the pair.

During the episode, Lana struggled to turn off the shower without ruining her makeup.

The 25-year-old frantically ran around the villa looking for someone to help when she stumbled across her pal Tom.

Fans were surprised by the sweet interaction between Lana and Tom, and have since called for them to couple up with each other.

One Twitter user wrote: “I lowkey really want Lana & Tom to couple up. I actually think he’d act right if he was with someone he cared about & I defo think he has a soft spot for her,” while a second said: Ron is such a red flag!! Tom and Lana need to couple up 😉 🚩.”

Love island prediction …

Lana & Tom will couple up…

Virgo & Scorpio energies.

I can see it happening #loveisland #loveislanduk #lana #tom — Bronagh (@ohmary1111) January 28, 2023

Lana and Tom need to couple up *now* and the whole villa will explode #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/q9uL9SOHxV — Kerry Allen 凯丽 (@kerrya11en) January 27, 2023

I think Lana and Tom should just couple up to see the villa explode #loveisland — 𝕊𝕌𝔾𝔸𝔹𝔸𝔹𝔼 (@mervn25) January 23, 2023

Lana should just crack on with Tom now they would deffo be a cute couple #loveisland — Hollie Parkes (@hollieparkes_xx) February 1, 2023

Unpopular opinion: Lana and Tom would be cute #loveisland — Amy (@amy3mith_xx) January 31, 2023

Tom and Lana look cute #loveisland — emmaaaaxx (@emmaaaaxx1) January 23, 2023

Tom and lana would be so cute #LoveIsland — jas🪐 (@lowlifeonblud) January 17, 2023

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.