Love Island fans call for All Star version of the series

Love Island fans are calling for an All Star version of the series.
Taking to Twitter on Sunday night, Derry Girls star Nicola Coughan suggested a new version of the popular show that would see the return of some of the most iconic Islanders from past seasons.
The Irish actress wrote: “Love Island All Stars… Just manifesting.”
— Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) August 8, 2021
Replying to her tweet, fans revealed which Islanders they would love to see on the show.
Writer Juno Dawson said: “Yesssss…Maura [Higgins], Amber [Gill], Olivia [Attwood], Montana [Brown], Kaz, Yewande [Biala], Chloe [Burrows]. I can’t remember any male past contestants except Ovie [Soko] and Chris tbh.”
Michael Chakraverty suggested: “all of this plus Chris [Hughes] and Kem [Cetinay], Max [Morley], and Michael [Griffiths] from Destiny’s Chaldesh x”.
— michael chakraverty (@mschakraverty) August 8, 2021
Nicola replied: “Megan [Barton-Hanson] as the queen of bombshells. Tommy [Fury] and Molly [Mae Hague] allowed to come in just to have a nice holiday.”
“Curtis [Pritchard] for Chaos. Bring Jack [Fincham] and Dani [Dyer] back to fall in love again. Josh [Denzel] & Georgia [Steel] too. Jack Fowler essential. Camilla [Thurlow] & Jamie [Jewitt] as relationship counsellors.”
