Love Island fans baffled over Salma’s lack of screen time in Casa Amor

Love Island fans have been left baffled over Salma Naran’s of screen time in Casa Amor.

The 20-year-old model and influencer, who hails from Dublin, was one of six new girls who entered Casa Amor during Monday’s episode.

But since then, fans have barely seen Salma onscreen, which is sparked outrage on Twitter.

Taking to Twitter, one viewers tweeted: “Salma really got zero screen time this episode wth #loveIsland.”

Another fan wrote: “I’m gutted for Salma that they’ve brought her into Casa Amor to meet these unseasoned men who can’t spot a stunner unless she’s got platinum blonde hair. I hope Jack Grealish is in her DM’s #LoveIsland.”

A third person tweeted: “Has anyone seen salma?? I think she’s missing #loveIsland.”

I’m gutted for Salma that they’ve brought her into Casa Amor to meet these unseasoned men who can’t spot a stunner unless she’s got platinum blonde hair. I hope Jack Grealish is in her DM’s #LoveIslandUK #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/73qv5LTgON — abi (@spabs1) July 28, 2021

okay but why has salma had literally no screen time??? #loveisland pic.twitter.com/LNBdV6Ugri — nicole (@nicole19312764) July 27, 2021

Salma Naran is a 20-year-old model/influencer from Dublin.

When asked why she signed up for the show, the Irish beauty said: “I’ve never been in love. What better place to have a tunnel vision and really finding your one? It’s the perfect atmosphere, you don’t have the outside world distractions.”

“It looks like time moves fast in there in a good way – it’s like, do you actually like me or not? In the real world it’s so wishy-washy. With this, it’s just, you need to know.”

In her pre-show interview, Salma described herself as “the bubbliest person in the room” with “a lot of vibrant energy”.

When asked how her family and friends would describe her, the model said: “Confident would be the top thing that everyone says about me. Chatty, I am chatty once I’m comfortable around you.”

“I can be shy at times if I don’t like the energy. I do pick up on energies a lot. I don’t like confrontation. I am a very fiery person but I would never start something just because.”

“If I’m confronted then I probably would get fiery. I don’t bother people if they don’t bother me.”