Love Island fans are saying the same thing as Casey finally chooses between Claudia and Rosie

From Lifted Entertainment
Love Island fans were glad to see the triangle between Casey, Claudia and Rosie come to a close during tonight’s episode.

Rosie stole Casey from Claudia in a recoupling over the weekend, after she entered the villa as a bombshell.

Claudia was left in tears over the situation, as Casey admitted he wanted to get to know Rosie and give her a chance.

Casey and Claudia

Tensions reached breaking point during tonight’s episode, as it became clear Casey had a better connection with Rosie.

During a dramatic game of ‘Snog, Marry, Pie’, things got awkward as several of the girls pied Casey during the challenge over his treatment of Claudia.

After the challenge, the 26-year-old decided it was time to officially end things with Claudia, and told her he wanted to pursue things with Rosie.

Following their chat, fans rejoiced on Twitter as they confessed they were happy to finally see the end of their storyline.

Others took to Twitter to defend Casey, as they argued he wasn’t disrespectful towards Claudia.

Fans insisted he did “nothing wrong”, and claimed Claudia overreacted to the situation.

See more fan reactions below:

