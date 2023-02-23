Ad
HomeReality TV

Latest Posts

Love Island fans are saying the same thing about this contestant after Movie Night

From Lifted Entertainment
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

Love Island fans are saying the same thing about Olivia after Movie Night.

The second part of Movie Night aired during tonight’s episode, which saw more Islanders exposed in some seriously awkward clips.

During the task, the boys chose to air a clip called Liv Actually, which showed Olivia talking behind the backs of her fellow Islanders.

From Lifted Entertainment

The ring girl was seen telling Maxwell she didn’t think Samie and Tom would work on the outside world, and was also shown talking behind Claudia’s back.

As the Islanders watched the clip, Shaq commented: “The shade is real.”

While fans thought the girls would confront Olivia over her comments after Movie Night, the clip was never mentioned.

From Lifted Entertainment

Instead, Olivia took aim at Ron after they were shown a clip of him encouraging Tom and Kai to explore other connections in Casa Amor.

Olivia branded him a “fake friend”, and refused to accept an apology from him.

After the episode aired, viewers took to Twitter to question why Samie and Claudia didn’t confront Olivia over her sly comments about them:

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.

 

Ad
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
117.7k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
117.7k Followers
Follow

Contact us