Love Island fans are saying the same thing about this contestant after Movie Night

Love Island fans are saying the same thing about Olivia after Movie Night.

The second part of Movie Night aired during tonight’s episode, which saw more Islanders exposed in some seriously awkward clips.

During the task, the boys chose to air a clip called Liv Actually, which showed Olivia talking behind the backs of her fellow Islanders.

The ring girl was seen telling Maxwell she didn’t think Samie and Tom would work on the outside world, and was also shown talking behind Claudia’s back.

As the Islanders watched the clip, Shaq commented: “The shade is real.”

While fans thought the girls would confront Olivia over her comments after Movie Night, the clip was never mentioned.

Instead, Olivia took aim at Ron after they were shown a clip of him encouraging Tom and Kai to explore other connections in Casa Amor.

Olivia branded him a “fake friend”, and refused to accept an apology from him.

After the episode aired, viewers took to Twitter to question why Samie and Claudia didn’t confront Olivia over her sly comments about them:

The REAL Elephant in the room is how Olivia was bitching about all of them but they’re not gonna address that are they? #loveisland — YT: LifeOfAls (@LifeOfAls) February 23, 2023

So they’re just not gonna address Olivia talking shit? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/FRZhVIv5qZ — chile anyways (@unfilteredmeee) February 23, 2023

why have the girls just brushed off olivia’s comments #loveisland pic.twitter.com/CPdMrb3gmF — … (@user672145) February 23, 2023

so the girls just forgot all the shit olivia said about them #loveisland pic.twitter.com/RTGidKftSC — lahvabettabetta anna swii (@leighanneeunwoo) February 23, 2023

These girls are so weak. talking about girl power when olivia was chatting about every single one of you. respect yourselves please. #loveisland pic.twitter.com/WmGHsK5c8g — Nikki (@fuzzzymushroom) February 23, 2023

the girls ignoring the clip of olivia talking shit about all of them #Loveisland pic.twitter.com/B9bppSQ8wq — k8tie 🙁 (@k8tiehbtl) February 23, 2023

