Love Island fans are saying the same thing about the return of this popular challenge

It’s official: The baby challenge will return to Love Island on Wednesday night, but some viewers aren’t very happy about it…

Each couple will be given a fake baby to look after for the day, testing their skills as future parents.

In their couples they must feed, comfort and change their babies’ nappies, while their efforts are monitored to discover who will be crowned the best parents.

The baby challenge used to be a popular addition to the show’s format, however, it looks like fans have grown tired of the task.

After the baby challenge was teased at the end of Tuesday’s episode, viewers took to Twitter to complain about it’s return.

One fan said listening to fake babies crying was “torture”, while others called on the producers to switch up their challenges.

See how fans reacted below:

It’s time to scrap the baby challenge. Listening to fake babies cry all episode is torture. Then we get through that just to get the cringe speeches at the prom thing and the scripted, bone dry final dates? The formula for the final week needs shaking up #loveisland — Squirrel Nutrients (@squirlnutrients) March 7, 2023

These producers need to drop the baby challenge #loveisland pic.twitter.com/JmXTN6zal4 — amal (@amallmx) March 7, 2023

So we have heard them all crying for the last few weeks and now we have to deal with babies crying?? Lord help me #loveisland pic.twitter.com/Lnd0flwkdj — tori:) (@al0hamora) March 7, 2023

I THOUGHT THEY WEREN’T DOING BABY CHALLENGE THIS YEAR OMG WHYYYYY PUT US THROUGH THIS 😭😭😭 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/Vhfmj3rDso — Siân (@SianDaniel) March 7, 2023

they need to let go of this baby challenge #loveisland pic.twitter.com/zyNs9kXG3S — c. (@somewhatofabrit) March 7, 2023

We don’t care about the stupid babies let’s dump someone else #loveisland pic.twitter.com/hdmywkRnvd — alma (@almakamaraa) March 7, 2023

