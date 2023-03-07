Ad
Love Island fans are saying the same thing about the return of this popular challenge

It’s official: The baby challenge will return to Love Island on Wednesday night, but some viewers aren’t very happy about it…

Each couple will be given a fake baby to look after for the day, testing their skills as future parents.

In their couples they must feed, comfort and change their babies’ nappies, while their efforts are monitored to discover who will be crowned the best parents.

The baby challenge used to be a popular addition to the show’s format, however, it looks like fans have grown tired of the task.

After the baby challenge was teased at the end of Tuesday’s episode, viewers took to Twitter to complain about it’s return.

One fan said listening to fake babies crying was “torture”, while others called on the producers to switch up their challenges.

See how fans reacted below:

