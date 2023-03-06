Love Island fans are saying the same thing about the cast of the 2023 winter series.

The series kicked off in South Africa on January 16, and the final is set to air next Monday, March 13.

The remaining six couples are Kai and Sanam, Ron and Lana, Tom and Samie, Shaq and Tanya, Will and Jessie, and Casey and Rosie.

There has been a lot of drama in the villa weeks, and some of the Islanders have been calling out their co-stars for “bitching” behind their backs.

Fans have been sharing their thoughts on the show on Twitter, and many are convinced none of the contestants this season like each other.

One viewer tweeted: “If Maya Jama plays this right, this could be the greatest #loveisland reunion of all time. None of these people like each other.”

Another wrote: “The reunion might make up for this season if they execute it well and ask the right questions, they all can’t stand each other.”

If Maya Jama plays this right, this could be the greatest #loveisland reunion of all time. None of these people like each other pic.twitter.com/4PFUjk2p4p — helen 📚 (@HelenJSlater) March 6, 2023

First time I’ve seen a cast that genuinely don’t actually like each other. So many different snakes in one season. Doubt half of these man will chat to each other outside the villa #loveisland — M✨ (@mqnxija) March 5, 2023

Let’s be real nobody in this villa actually like each other. Even down to couples they don’t #loveisland pic.twitter.com/o5Nv3SBFNX — Shyann ✨ (@shyannpatrice) March 6, 2023

The reunion might make up for this season if they execute it well and ask the right questions, they all can’t stand each other 😂 #loveisland — ᴄʜɪ ᴄʜɪ 🖤 (@_CCM780) March 6, 2023

the reunion isn’t enough i need a gogglebox of the islanders watching each other lie #loveisland pic.twitter.com/oPcLCoELZH — ✨ (@x_erin_) March 6, 2023

The way these lot hate each other has never been seen before on love island. It’s crazy #loveisland — Aduraaaaxxxx (@certylovergyal) March 6, 2023

These lot HATE each other. You can’t tell me otherwise. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/PeULOI99tI — Sophie Fox (@sophiefox1) March 6, 2023

