Love Island fans are saying the same thing about Irish contestant Catherine

Love Island fans are calling for Irish contestant Catherine Agbaje to be given more screen time.

The 24-year-old, who hails from Dublin, was paired with Andre Furtado in the first episode on Monday night.

However, Catherine later coupled up with Zachariah Noble, after he entered the villa as a bombshell and chose her out of all the girls.

While Catherine got plenty of screen time in the first few episodes, viewers have been seeing less of her in the last two instalments.

Instead, fans have been seeing much more of Molly Marsh, and have since dubbed the show ‘Molly Island’.

See how fans have been reacting to Catherine’s lack of screen time on Twitter:

enough of molly, show me my sister catherine #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/32bB3rfjzb — arisa (@arisughhh) June 9, 2023

nearly 15 minutes in and i still haven’t seen my babes catherine’s face???? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/6gm47t0vm2 — mia (@melllowyellows) June 9, 2023

this is so upsetting. it’s been too long since catherine has had screen time #loveisland pic.twitter.com/DawSV17L9F — 🌙🕊️ seeing TWICE (@leighanneunwoo) June 9, 2023

i miss the show when catherine had screen time #loveisland pic.twitter.com/jABgujjfpa — 🌙🕊️ seeing TWICE (@leighanneunwoo) June 9, 2023

Give Catherine the screen time she deserves 🙌🏽 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/YVSpfVtnlK — Ramiz Ali (@ramizalix) June 9, 2023

Put Catherine back on my screen , Thank you #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/oTkq1qdMMb — Ace🇳🇬 (@Ace_2o) June 9, 2023

these producers better get Catherine on the screen or it’s ON SIGHT #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/JKkhV7Dr2O — j (@jjasbrown) June 9, 2023

In the last two episodes, Molly has been getting to know Catherine’s partner Zachariah, despite being coupled up with Mitchel.

While fans feared Molly would spoil Catherine’s blossoming romance with Zach, the Dublin native chose to remain coupled up with him during the first recoupling on Friday night.

Will Catherine and Zachariah stand the test of time, or will Molly interfere?

Love Island continues on Sunday night at 9pm on ITV2 and Virgin Media.