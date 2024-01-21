Love Island fans are saying the same thing about Arabella’s former fling with Toby

Love Island fans are saying the same thing about Arabella Chi’s former fling with Toby Aromolaran.

The model entered the Love Island: All Stars villa as a bombshell during tonight’s episode, where she came face-to-face with her former flame Toby.

After revealing she had a “history” with Toby, the 32-year-old told her cast mates that they hooked up about a year a half ago.

However, Arabella’s timeline of events has left fans scratching their heads – as Toby would have still been in a relationship with Chloe Burrows at the time.

Toby and Chloe stuck up a romance on the 2021 series of Love Island, and moved in together after leaving the villa.

However, the pair reportedly called it quits towards the end of 2022.

Arabella’s confession has caused a serious stir on social media, as fans have pointed out the timeline “doesn’t make sense”.

When did Toby and Chloe break up for him to have this fling with Arabella 🤔 #LoveIslandAllStars #Loveisland pic.twitter.com/9lB7c2ssTJ — Abigail Dede Appiah (@yesindede) January 21, 2024

And when did Toby and Chloe breakup again… the timeline with Arabella is not making sense. The math just ain’t mathing right now #LoveIslandAllStars #LoveIsland #AllStars pic.twitter.com/NT8qlkqaAy — Nik-Naks (@Nikssssss) January 21, 2024

How have Toby and arabella had a fling for a year and a half if he was still with chole⁉️#Loveisland #LoveIslandAllStars pic.twitter.com/e6ddbMeTlt — love island 🏝️ (@loveisland_szn) January 21, 2024

Anyone realised that the timeline for Toby and Arabella seems to match up to while he was still with Chloe? #LoveIsland #LoveIslandAllStars pic.twitter.com/zfZcJVDENc — Chloe Lauren (@LifeasChloeL) January 21, 2024

a year and a half ago???? when did chloe and toby break up???? #Loveisland

pic.twitter.com/2y6edeiqYP — 🙂 (@robimsly) January 21, 2024

SO arabella says they slept together and toby said they didnt? She then said it was a year or a year and a half ago??? The stories arent adding up!!! Being Chloe just for the night I BEGGGG #LoveIslandAllStars #Loveisland pic.twitter.com/dfuBJMJa5C — DVM (@diiana_vm) January 21, 2024

Wait year and a half? Has it been that long since Chloe and Toby broke up??? damn #loveisland #LoveIslandAllStars #AllStars pic.twitter.com/KmpyXngo0X — thatgirl____ (@brownishgoldjx) January 21, 2024

the timeline is clearly not adding up because when did chloe and toby break up again?#loveisland #allstars pic.twitter.com/Ufup2D8s6B — kehlani💋 (@k4rma_x99) January 21, 2024

During an episode of Love Island: All Stars earlier this week, Toby opened up about the breakdown of his relationship with Chloe.

The 24-year-old said: “I didn’t trust her anymore. It’s one of those difficult ones, something happened and trust went.”

“I think personally when you’re in a relationship you need to have trust.”

Georgia continued pressing Toby on the topic and asked: “Was she like texting other guys?”

Toby shook his head, and Georgia questioned whether she did something when she went out.

He replied: “A big incident happened, something along those lines.”

In an episode of Celebs Go Dating last August, Chloe broke down in tears over her split from Toby.

The Love Island star revealed he was the one who ended the relationship, leaving her “heartbroken”.