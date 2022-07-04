Love Island fans are rooting for this unlikely couple to get together in Casa Amor

Love Island fans are hoping Gemma Owen’s head will turn in Casa Amor, as they think she and Jack Keating would make a great couple.

The 19-year-old, who is the daughter of football legend Michael Owen, has been coupled up with fishmonger Luca Bish in recent weeks.

However, their relationship will be put to the ultimate test over the next few days, as they spend time getting to know new bombshells in Casa Amor.

During Sunday night’s show, Gemma spent some time getting to know Irish boy Jack, and the pair bonded over their famous fathers.

Jack, 23, told Gemma: “My mum and my little sister are big into show jumping and everything like that. I know you’re big into it as well.”

Gemma replied: “Oh ok, oh wow! So your mum is a showjumper? So what does your dad do?”

Jack replied: “He’s a singer.”

Gemma then asked: “A well-known singer?”

Jack answered: “Yeah he is, you know Ronan Keating? That’s the old man”

Noting how important her family is to her, Gemma asked: “So you’re really family orientated?”

Jack agreed, saying: “I’m very family orientated. It would be something I’d definitely look for in a girl. I’ve got a big crazy family back home.”

Following their chat, one viewer tweeted: “Gemma and Jack could be cute.”

Another wrote: “I want to see Gemma and Jack together too. They seem like they’d have a understanding of each other’s lives and would actually date on the outside.”

A third penned: “Gemma and jack suit sorry but they do.”

Others poked fun at the pair for “name-dropping” their famous fathers.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

