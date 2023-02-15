Ad
Love Island fans are rooting for Casey to recouple with THIS girl

Love Island fans are rooting for Casey O’Gorman to recouple with new girl Cynthia Otseh-Taiwo.

Earlier this week, the OG boys back in the main villa were joined by six stunning new girls – Sammy, Lynda, Cynthia, Layla, Sanam and Lydia.

Casey, who is currently coupled up with Claudia Fogarty, is currently getting to know both Cynthia and Sanam Harrinanan.

On Wednesday night, Cynthia and Casey shared their first kiss.

Love Island fans are now rooting for the 26-year-old to recouple with the Casa Amor bombshell.

One Twitter user wrote: “CASEY BETTER RECOUPLE WITH CYNTHIA,” while a second said: “If they couple up, I’ll be voting for Casey and Cynthia.”

A third tweeted: “CASEY AND CYNTHIA!!!? i love it, INJECT ITTT.”

