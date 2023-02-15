Love Island fans are rooting for Casey to recouple with THIS girl

Love Island fans are rooting for Casey O’Gorman to recouple with new girl Cynthia Otseh-Taiwo.

Earlier this week, the OG boys back in the main villa were joined by six stunning new girls – Sammy, Lynda, Cynthia, Layla, Sanam and Lydia.

Casey, who is currently coupled up with Claudia Fogarty, is currently getting to know both Cynthia and Sanam Harrinanan.

On Wednesday night, Cynthia and Casey shared their first kiss.

Love Island fans are now rooting for the 26-year-old to recouple with the Casa Amor bombshell.

One Twitter user wrote: “CASEY BETTER RECOUPLE WITH CYNTHIA,” while a second said: “If they couple up, I’ll be voting for Casey and Cynthia.”



A third tweeted: “CASEY AND CYNTHIA!!!? i love it, INJECT ITTT.”

Honestly Casey and Cynthia i am soo fucking here for it #loveisland — Naj (@NajMoJama) February 15, 2023

Casey and Cynthia are cute. I might ship #swirllove #loveisland — never complain, never explain🖕🏾🫵🏾 (@fentyheat) February 15, 2023

#LoveIsland We are sending Cynthia to those finals. If Tanya can get to finals then Cynthia damn sure can get there with Casey! — Denizze🌊 (@Denneeze200) February 15, 2023

Cynthia & Casey are acc giving what it’s supposed to give !!! #loveisland pic.twitter.com/Lm9b5d74G7 — L🪐 (@lanibabyx) February 15, 2023

cynthia and casey r cute i like them together pic.twitter.com/B7lhuxrHOU — treasure ꒰ა ♡ ໒꒱ (@mewkledolly) February 15, 2023

Cynthia and Casey actually make sense.

They could have a lot of fun together. #LoveIsland — Ronke Lawal (@ronkelawal) February 15, 2023

