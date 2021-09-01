Love Island fans are rooting for Abigail and Dale to date after their latest post

The pair were dumped from the show last month

Love Island fans are rooting for Abigail and Dale to date after...

Love Island fans are rooting for Abigail Rawlings and Dale Mehmet to “couple up” in real life, after being dumped from the show.

The reality stars were booted from the villa last month, after receiving the fewest public votes.

On Tuesday, tattoo artist Abigail shared a series of photos with Dale to Instagram, as she announced she was starting her own YouTube channel.

She captioned the post: “So I’ve decided it’s time to start a YouTube channel!🙊💗 .. and I thought there was no better way to kick it off than hanging out with my good pal @dalehuncho and making tatts eeek😁.”

“I’ve teamed up with the ever so talented @oliverwhillockvisuals who is currently editing the video as we speaaak! But if you wanna watch it, head over to my YouTube and subscribe nooow (links in my bio) ✨.”

“I’m super excited about this one guys.. can’t wait to share it with you all 🙊💗,” Abigail added.

Dale also took to Instagram to share a photo of the tattoo Abigail had done for him.

He wrote: “Yesterday was insane, started my neck with no one other than @abigaillouiserawlings @abigaillouisetattoo.”

Commenting on Abigail’s post, one fan wrote: “You guys would make a beautiful couple 😍😍😍🥺” Another asked: “Why aren’t you guys together? Look like a lovely couple,” while a third penned: “Hopefully one you guys will be girlfriend and boyfriend ❤️❤️❤️ you guys look so cute together fr.” Check out some of the Twitter reactions below: Do they not realise how good they look together #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/zkRSUVa7Lj — lottie (@l0ttiehall) August 31, 2021 I am foreshadowing Dale and Abigail together! They’d be so hot 😍 pic.twitter.com/CYzl3s2hv7 — KAZ KAMWI!! YES WE KAN (@Ibrasbigpuur) September 1, 2021 I want Dale and Abigail to become a couple 😭💕 #LoveIsland https://t.co/gvMxObflco — b (@bushraahmed_x) September 1, 2021