Love Island fans are predicting heartbreak for THIS girl ahead of the return of Casa Amor

Love Island fans are predicting heartbreak for Lana, ahead of the return of Casa Amor.

Described as the “ultimate test” of the Islanders’ relationship, Casa Amor typically begins halfway through the series – so it is due to kick off any day now.

Lana is currently coupled up with Casey, but she is still unsure whether she wants to pursue a romance with him or go back to Ron.

Taking to Twitter during Monday night’s episode of the show, viewers have predicted that Lana will take Ron back but that his head will turn AGAIN in Casa Amor.

One fan wrote: “personally? i’m excited for lana and ron to get back together so he can embarrass her in casa amor.”

Another tweeted: “when lana takes ron back then he leaves for casa amour and comes back with a new girl.”

A third viewer wrote: “i hope Lana and Ron get back together and then Casa Amor happens.”

Someone else penned: “the producers gonna do a recoupling at the end of week, make lana and ron couple and then casa amor.”

Check out more reactions below:

If Lana and Ron get back together this will be her after Casa Amor #loveisland #loveislanduk pic.twitter.com/7THY01x92K — ᴛᴀsʜᴀ ʟᴏᴜɪsᴇ | – 💛 (@eds_afterglow) February 6, 2023

i hope Lana and Ron get back together and then Casa Amor happens #loveisland pic.twitter.com/uiA2CTejjW — in my hater era❤️ (@stupiddummygrl) February 6, 2023

when lana takes ron back then he leaves for casa amour and comes back with a new girl #loveisland pic.twitter.com/U4mQFTZAIA — megan (@embarssed) February 6, 2023

the producers gonna do a recoupling at the end of week, make lana and ron couple and then casa amor #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/K1pXOe0b06 — h (@lunellalafayete) February 6, 2023

But when the postcard comes from Casa Amor and Lana sees Ron doing up 3way kiss, then you'll see me cackle #loveisland pic.twitter.com/JSSEcEwlUy — Nady 🇦🇴 (@Nady_1807) February 6, 2023

personally? i’m excited for lana and ron to get back together so he can embarrass her in casa amor #loveisland pic.twitter.com/zjHwLOsy8h — ✧ (@oatmilklover420) February 6, 2023

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.