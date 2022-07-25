Ad
Love Island fans are NOT happy with Adam after his comment about Ekin-Su

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Love Island fans are NOT happy with Adam Collard right now.

During Monday night’s show, Paige Thorne got into a heated argument with Luca Bish, after he said his beau Gemma Owen was “punching”.

While speaking about the row to the other Islanders, bombshell Adam said he thinks Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu – who is coupled up with Davide Sanclimenti – is punching.

Fans took to Twitter to jump to Ekin-Su’s defense, with one writing: “I KNOW ADAM DIDNT JUST SAY THAT ABOUT MY TURKISH DELIGHT?!”

Another tweeted: “NOT ADAM SAYING THAT EKIN-SU IS PUNCHING – WAR IS COMMENCING.”

Check out more reactions below:

