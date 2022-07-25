Love Island fans are NOT happy with Adam after his comment about Ekin-Su

Love Island fans are NOT happy with Adam Collard right now.

During Monday night’s show, Paige Thorne got into a heated argument with Luca Bish, after he said his beau Gemma Owen was “punching”.

While speaking about the row to the other Islanders, bombshell Adam said he thinks Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu – who is coupled up with Davide Sanclimenti – is punching.

Fans took to Twitter to jump to Ekin-Su’s defense, with one writing: “I KNOW ADAM DIDNT JUST SAY THAT ABOUT MY TURKISH DELIGHT?!”

Another tweeted: “NOT ADAM SAYING THAT EKIN-SU IS PUNCHING – WAR IS COMMENCING.”

Check out more reactions below:

ekin is literally GORGEOUS? what is adam on about #loveisland pic.twitter.com/OULdW7LpxQ — el (@caprisunting21) July 25, 2022

I KNOW ADAM DIDNT JUST SAY THAT ABOUT MY TURKISH DELIGHT?! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/szJJxmcNBT — Ava (@avaliz93) July 25, 2022

Adam don’t you dare bring ekin su into this #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/hsRc4QTMSj — 😀 (@user3736382638) July 25, 2022

Adam KEEP EKINS NAME OUT YO MOUTH #loveisland pic.twitter.com/exxHaPtmme — IndiyahIsMyFav (@ablackgirlinqu1) July 25, 2022

why did adam feel the need to bring ekin into that convo #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Wt3KjYFFmP — fiona (@f1onacollins) July 25, 2022

