Love Island fans are NOT happy with Adam after his comment about Ekin-Su

Love Island fans are NOT happy with Adam Collard right now.
During Monday night’s show, Paige Thorne got into a heated argument with Luca Bish, after he said his beau Gemma Owen was “punching”.
While speaking about the row to the other Islanders, bombshell Adam said he thinks Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu – who is coupled up with Davide Sanclimenti – is punching.
Fans took to Twitter to jump to Ekin-Su’s defense, with one writing: “I KNOW ADAM DIDNT JUST SAY THAT ABOUT MY TURKISH DELIGHT?!”
Another tweeted: “NOT ADAM SAYING THAT EKIN-SU IS PUNCHING – WAR IS COMMENCING.”
Check out more reactions below:
ekin is literally GORGEOUS? what is adam on about #loveisland pic.twitter.com/OULdW7LpxQ
— el (@caprisunting21) July 25, 2022
I KNOW ADAM DIDNT JUST SAY THAT ABOUT MY TURKISH DELIGHT?! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/szJJxmcNBT
— Ava (@avaliz93) July 25, 2022
Adam don’t you dare bring ekin su into this #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/hsRc4QTMSj
— 😀 (@user3736382638) July 25, 2022
Adam KEEP EKINS NAME OUT YO MOUTH #loveisland pic.twitter.com/exxHaPtmme
— IndiyahIsMyFav (@ablackgirlinqu1) July 25, 2022
ADAM SHUT UR MOUTH ABOUT EKIN-DE #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/0IN1cHyKEt
— daisy🫶🏼 (@daisy31026457) July 25, 2022
why did adam feel the need to bring ekin into that convo #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Wt3KjYFFmP
— fiona (@f1onacollins) July 25, 2022
